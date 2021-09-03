BACK TO SQUARE ONE – WHETHER ISMAIL SABRI OR MUHYIDDIN – DEATH TOLL STILL CLIMBING AT TERRIFYING PACE – DESPITE SLIGHT DIP IN NEW CASES – WITH ICUs AT OVERCAPACITY IN 5 STATES – WHILE QUARANTINE & TREATMENT CENTRES ‘OVERWHELMED’
Malaysia records 330 Covid-19 deaths including 93 brought-in-dead cases
Dr Noor Hisham said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had also recorded 34 new clusters today, bringing the total number of clusters to 4,838, while 1,476 clusters are still active.
In his statement today, Dr Noor Hisham also announced that the hospital bed usage capacity had already exceeded 100 per cent in some states, with Selangor and Kelantan at 99 per cent respectively.
Kedah topped the list at 128 per cent, followed by Sabah at 110 per cent and Penang at 101 per cent.
The Federal Territory of Labuan recorded no Covid-19 hospitalisation.
“The value of Malaysia’s RT as a whole for two consecutive days has recorded a reading of less than 1.0 and it is hoped that this will continue to show a decline.
“This is a positive sign because although more economic and social sectors have opened up recently, the situation seems to be under control and shows that it is slowly improving,” Dr Noor Hisham said.
He added that the Covid-19 situation in the country is expected to continue improving in line with an increase in vaccination rates as well as compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and new normal practices. MALAY MAIL
ICUs in five states continue operating at overcapacity, DG says
Meanwhile, Perlis recorded a 100% ICU occupancy rate with the usage of 11 beds.
Kedah and Perak are among the four states besides Sabah and Kelantan to have vaccinated less than 50% of its adult population. Only about 47.9% of adults in Kedah and 48.9% of adults in Perak have received two doses the Covid-19 vaccine.
On the other hand, Selangor, which has been leading the daily Covid-19 case tally, is at the brink of full capacity with a 99% ICU occupancy rate or 337 beds.
“The nationwide ICU occupancy rate is (at) 89%,” Noor Hisham said while referring to the data as of 5pm yesterday.
It takes an average of 14 to 21 days to treat an ICU patient, depending on the severity of the Covid-19 infection.
Meanwhile, the nationwide occupancy rate for non-ICU beds is at 76%, with Penang reporting the highest usage at 829 beds or 110%. TMI
All Bintulu quarantine centres and PKRC overwhelmed, says MP
SIBU: All quarantine centres and low-risk quarantine and treatment centres (PKRC) in Bintulu are currently overwhelmed with no more space for new patients, says Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.
The Bintulu MP said in a statement on Friday (Sept 3) that there are still more than 300 confirmed patients who have not been taken in for further treatment, as there is no room for them at quarantine centres.
“If we add close contacts to the list, more than 1,000 people are still waiting for arrangements to be made by hospitals and the Health Department because there is no available space at the quarantine centres and PKRC in Bintulu,” said Tiong.
He added that patients are currently under home quarantine due to a lack of space at the centres, and said that he hoped that people can realise how serious the situation has become.
“Everyone in home quarantine will be wearing isolation bracelets. Once they are found to have left isolation without authorisation and sneaked out, they will have to face the legal repercussions. I hope everyone is aware of this as it would make the situation worse,” he said.
He also said that a 24-hour emergency service line will also be provided so that patients are able to contact for medical assistance at any time during home quarantine and that essential non-perishable foods will also be provided by the Bintulu Welfare Department.
Tiong also said that medical personnel must also prepare adequate medical equipment and make regular visits to check patients.
“Once the patient’s condition is found to have worsened, follow-up treatment should be arranged immediately to avoid any unnecessary fatalities happening due to unchecked quarantine like in Peninsula Malaysia,” he said.
He added that if a doctor believes that a patient’s physical condition permits, they will be placed under home quarantine to free up more space and beds for infected patients who need close observation by medical staff.
Tiong added that people have been complaining lately about how many patients and their close contacts at quarantine and low-risk quarantine centres have not been notified by the Health Department about their transfer to home quarantine if needed.
“Due to a sudden increase in confirmed cases, doctors need to conduct multiple assessments for patients under close observation in PRKC isolation. If their physical condition is stable, they will be placed under Category 1 or 2 and their home quarantine environment and transport distance from treatment will be reassessed,” he said. ANN
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN
