BACK TO SQUARE ONE – WHETHER ISMAIL SABRI OR MUHYIDDIN – DEATH TOLL STILL CLIMBING AT TERRIFYING PACE – DESPITE SLIGHT DIP IN NEW CASES – WITH ICUs AT OVERCAPACITY IN 5 STATES – WHILE QUARANTINE & TREATMENT CENTRES ‘OVERWHELMED’

He said 55 of the BID cases involved Malaysians while 38 involved foreigners.

In Selangor, there were 41 BID cases, followed by Sabah with 18 cases, Johor (14), five cases in Melaka, four cases in Sarawak, three cases in Penang, Perak and Kelantan respectively and one case each in Terengganu and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had also recorded 34 new clusters today, bringing the total number of clusters to 4,838, while 1,476 clusters are still active.

In his statement today, Dr Noor Hisham also announced that the hospital bed usage capacity had already exceeded 100 per cent in some states, with Selangor and Kelantan at 99 per cent respectively.

Kedah topped the list at 128 per cent, followed by Sabah at 110 per cent and Penang at 101 per cent.

The Federal Territory of Labuan recorded no Covid-19 hospitalisation.

“The value of Malaysia’s RT as a whole for two consecutive days has recorded a reading of less than 1.0 and it is hoped that this will continue to show a decline.

“This is a positive sign because although more economic and social sectors have opened up recently, the situation seems to be under control and shows that it is slowly improving,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He added that the Covid-19 situation in the country is expected to continue improving in line with an increase in vaccination rates as well as compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and new normal practices. MALAY MAIL

ICUs in five states continue operating at overcapacity, DG says