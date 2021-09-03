ACID TEST FOR ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘MALAYSIAN FAMILY’ – PM CALLS FOR JUSTICE TO BE SERVED OVER SECURITY GUARD’S DEATH

PM calls for justice to be served over security guard’s death

JUSTICE must be served over the death of security guard Thava Sagayam, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail said this in response to Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, who took to Twitter to thank the prime minister for taking the time to speak to the family of the late security guard, who was assaulted by a Bersatu youth member in Ipoh, Perak last year.

“I’m saddened and appalled by this incident. Nobody is above the law. Justice must, and will take its course,” the newly minted prime minister said on Twitter today.

Ismail also thanked Kula for his concern towards the family at such difficult times.

Thava Sagayam died at his home in Ipoh on Friday last week.

Noor Azhar Muhammad, who is reportedly a member of Bersatu’s Kota Baru youth division, attacked the 64-year-old Thava with a table at a condominium in Ipoh on December 29, 2020.

Thava was said to be assaulted after he refused to allow Noor Azhar’s son to use the swimming pool, which was closed.

He was hospitalised after the attack and underwent eight surgeries on his head.



A post-mortem showed that Thava died from a lung infection, but his family maintained that his health had deteriorated over the months as a result of the attack.

Noor Azhar was charged earlier under section 335 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Since Thava’s death, the police have reclassified the case as murder.

Noor Azhar is currently out on bail pending another court appearance in the Ipoh Magistrates’ Court on September 9.

The Police said today that they cannot rearrest Noor Azhar for his assault against Thava, but will seek heavier charges when he shows up in court on September 9 for his case mention.

Earlier, Thava’s nephew, Nelson Raj Nathan, told The Malaysian Insight that the family was seeking justice for his uncle’s death and compensation for his widow.

