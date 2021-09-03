LIP SERVICE OR FOR REAL? WHEN PAKATAN WANTED TO PUT MACC UNDER PARLIAMENT – UMNO RAISED A HUE & CRY – NOW RAIS, WHOSE PN GOVT IS SEEKING TO APPEAR REFORM-MINDED, SAYS HE WANTS IT – EVEN AS SUHAKAM TICKS OFF HIS PARTYMATE HAMZAH FOR NOT ‘PROFESSIONALIZING’ THE POLICE FORCE

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal to place the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under Parliament is worth considering to prevent the agency from being influenced by politics and outside influences, said Special Committee on Corruption chairman Rais Yatim.

He said the proposal was being given special consideration by the committee because if accepted, it could improve the community’s level of trust and confidence in MACC.

“I am motivated to help so that MACC is placed under Parliament. We will give special consideration to realise this objective.

“This is because if MACC is too exposed to the power and influence of the executive or parties not related to integrity, over time it will be influenced by politics and outside influences,” he told reporters after attending a briefing session with chief commissioner Azam Baki at MACC headquarters, here, today.

Also present at the virtual briefing session were committee members and MACC top management.

The Special Committee on Corruption was established under Section 14 of the MACC Act 2009 and is responsible for examining MACC’s annual report and advising the prime minister on aspects of corruption in Malaysia.

Rais, who is also Dewan Negara president, said anti-corruption education should begin at school level to ensure the younger generation is protected from the unhealthy culture of corrupt practices that can damage the country.

“Corruption is dangerous and can destroy our way of life. The culture of hating corruption should start in schools and universities … maybe anti-corruption education can be included in the syllabus or implemented through extracurricular activities,” he added. FMT

