NEW ‘CASH IS KING’ PM ISMAIL SABRI CONTINUES MUHYIDDIN’S BAD WAYS – SPLURGES THE PEOPLE’S FAST-DWINDLING MONEY – RETAINS HADI AS SPECIAL ENVOY TO THE MIDDLE-EAST

PAS chief Abdul Hadi Awang will continue his role as the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

“The first cabinet meeting, which took place yesterday, agreed to continue with the appointments of Abdul Hadi Awang as the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East, Tiong King Sing as the prime minister’s special envoy to China and Richard Riot as the prime minister’s special envoy to East Asia,” a spokesman for the PMO said.

Hadi, Riot and Tiong were appointed to their respective roles by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin last year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

