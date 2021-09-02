NEW ‘CASH IS KING’ PM ISMAIL SABRI CONTINUES MUHYIDDIN’S BAD WAYS – SPLURGES THE PEOPLE’S FAST-DWINDLING MONEY – RETAINS HADI AS SPECIAL ENVOY TO THE MIDDLE-EAST

PUTRAJAYA, July 7 -- (FILE PHOTO) Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) who was appointed Deputy Prime Minister today by retaining the portfolio of Minister of Defense.

Hadi, Tiong and Riot to continue roles as special envoys, says PMO

Similarly, the new administration under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has also decided to continue the tenure of Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing and Sarawak United People’s Party deputy president Richard Riot as the prime minister’s special envoys to China and East Asia respectively.

“The first cabinet meeting, which took place yesterday, agreed to continue with the appointments of Abdul Hadi Awang as the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East, Tiong King Sing as the prime minister’s special envoy to China and Richard Riot as the prime minister’s special envoy to East Asia,” a spokesman for the PMO said.

Hadi, Riot and Tiong were appointed to their respective roles by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin last year.

