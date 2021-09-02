AS NEW COVID CASES RISE AGAIN TO NEARLY 21K – PUBLIC CONCERN SHIFTS TO CHILDREN – WITH PRIVATE HOSPITALS OFFERING TO HELP VACCINATE TEENS

Covid-19 (Sep 2): 20,988 new cases, East M’sia logs more cases than Klang Valley

The Health Ministry today reported 20,988 new Covid-19 cases today.

Sarawak and Sabah collectively reported more cases than the entire Klang Valley.

While Sarawak and Klang Valley have a full vaccination rate of more than 60 percent, Sabah’s rate is only 28.8 percent.

Record numbers were also reported in Kedah (2,455), Sarawak (2,992) and Terengganu (987).

Selangor (4,073)

Sarawak (2,992)

Kedah (2,455)

Sabah (2,329)

Johor (2,145)

Penang (1,600)

Kelantan (1,247)

Perak (990)

Terengganu (987)

Kuala Lumpur (731)

Pahang (599)

Malacca (407)

Negeri Sembilan (301)

Perlis (90)

Putrajaya (37)

Labuan (5) – MKINI

Private hospitals ready to assist in vaccinating teens, says group

Volunteers registering a recipient at the KLCC vaccination centre. The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia says it is more conducive for secondary school children to be inoculated at hospitals, family clinics or GPs. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, September 2, 2021.

PRIVATE hospitals are ready to assist the government, if requested, to vaccinate teenagers aged between 12 and 17, said the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM).

APHM president Dr Kuljit Singh said it is more conducive for secondary school children to be inoculated at a public or private hospital. “Family clinics and general practitioners is another good consideration,” he said in a statement. He referred to safety concerns stated by parents and teachers to vaccinate children at mega vaccination centres (PPVs). The National Union of the Teaching Profession earlier suggested that several schools convert into PPVs for students to get their jabs according to zones. A week ago, most private hospitals in the Klang Valley had ceased operations for the Covid-19 vaccination programme coordinated by the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply and Protect Health Corp. But selected private hospitals are happy to resume in the near future, said Kuljit. “It’s essential to have teenagers have their vaccination completed and some private hospitals will be happy to participate in the programme. “Currently, some private hospitals have commenced private vaccination using one brand of vaccine for Covid-19 for the adult population,” he said. Kuljit said regulatory authorities should verify as soon as possible the likelihood of vaccine complications in teenagers with data obtained from vaccine manufacturers. “They should also publish scientific studies to allay the fear among parents and doctors. “The appropriate type of vaccine suitable for this group of children is important too so that the participating private healthcare facilities will make necessary arrangements,” he said. The Health Ministry confirmed on August 13 that teenagers in the country will start to get vaccinated in mid-September. Teenagers with underlying medical conditions will be prioritised first. TMI MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.