RM19.90 ‘AFFORDABLE’ FOR ORDINARY MALAYSIANS? MOST WOULD RATHER KEEP THE AMOUNT TO BUY FOOD FOR THE FAMILY – THAN ON SELF-TEST KITS FOR COVID-19!

Government fixes ceiling price for Covid-19 self-test kits

THE government has set a ceiling price for Covid-19 self-test kits and it will take effect from September 5.

The wholesale price will be fixed at RM16, while the kits will retail for RM19.90.

Currently, the kits sell for any value between RM28 and RM41.

The price cap was announced in a joint statement today by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Currently, there are 11 brands of Covid-19 self-test kits given conditional approval by the Health Ministry for public use.

Nanta said the price was capped to ensure the kits are made affordable for both businesses and the public.

Besides setting a ceiling price, Khairy took to Twitter to add that they are exploring the option of bulk purchase to further reduce the of price of the kits and also to provide free kits for B40 families.

Yesterday, Khairy said that MOH is looking at a national testing policy in time to come.

He said that this would be helpful when the country moves into an endemic stage.

Endemicity will also mean that self-testing for Covid-19 will become a norm.

Khairy also said that regular testing will be applicable to those who choose not to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Nanta said that legal action would be taken against companies or individuals caught selling the kits beyond the ceiling price.

He said individuals may be fined up to RM100,000 or sentenced to a jail term of not more than three years, or both and that they may also be issued compounds of up to RM50,000.

He said companies may be fined up to RM500,000 or issued compounds of up to RM250,000.

Nanta said public may contact the call centre at 1800 886 800, the Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882 6245/6088 or WhatsApp to 019-279 4317 to file a complaint against businesses.

