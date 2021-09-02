WANT TO KICK ME OUT? NOT SO EASY! CONTROVERSIAL SPEAKER AZHAR ADMITS RECEIVING MOTIONS SEEKING HIS REMOVAL – BUT DENIES REJECTING THEM – TO LEAVE THE DECISION TO HIS DEPUTY & CLOSE ALLY RASHID HASNON OF ‘DURIAN FEAST INFAMY’

29/3/2018, Kuala Lumpur - A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur. Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Azhar denies rejecting motions for his ouster as Speaker

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has denied rejecting motions from MPs proposing his removal as Speaker.

In a statement, Azhar, who was appointed Speaker during the Muhyiddin Yassin-era, said he had received motions for his removal and also for proposed candidates for the post after he vacates it.

“As soon as my office received these motions, I informed the MPs who submitted them that I would not make a decision on the matter because of a conflict of interest.

“Any decision on these motions has been left to Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk (Mohd) Rashid Hasnon.”

