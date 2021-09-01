UNABLE TO LOWER DEATH TOLL, ICU OCCUPANCIES – YET MALAYSIA TO DEEM COVID-19 AS ENDEMIC BY END OCTOBER – MORE BUSINESS SECTORS TO REOPEN BUT MASK-WEARING, SOPs TO CONTINUE
Malaysia to enter endemic phase of Covid-19 by end-October, Khairy says
MALAYSIA is expected to move from pandemic to endemic stage of Covid-19 by the end of October, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.
The endemic phase will begin once 80% of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated. As of August 31, 64.2% of Malaysia’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.
“We will wait till the end of October where 80% of the adult population is expected to be fully vaccinated.
“I believe by then we will reach a phase where we have to start living with the virus. Right now, there are some states in mitigation and containment mode.
An individual is considered fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after 14 days of receiving their second shot in the case of two-dose vaccines, or 28 days in the case of single-shot vaccines.
In the endemic phase, more sectors will be allowed to re-open and new norms or standard operating procedure will be improved, Khairy said.
Mask-wearing will continue to be mandated, he added.
“We have seen how some countries who have started to live with the virus but initially removed the mask-wearing mandate.
“However, they have to re-introduce mask-wearing again with the emergence of new variants,” he said.
Endemicity will also mean that self-testing for Covid-19 will become a norm, and to this end, price control will be imposed for self-test kits, Khairy added.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
