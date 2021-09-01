‘STOP THE ANNOYING EXCUSES’ – AS ZAHID GETS READY THE FIRING SQUAD FOR A SNAILS-PACED ISMAIL SABRI DAWDLING ON COVID-19 – BERSATU’S SAIFUDDIN RUSHES TO CALL FOR ‘POLITICAL CEASEFIRE’ UNTIL GE15 – BUT WHEN IS GE15? IN 2023?

Citing the formation of a “results-oriented” government , the Bagan Datuk MP said those in the Cabinet including their deputies were familiar faces from the previous government, but are now serving under a new administration that is being watched closely by the public.

“They must prove that they are not prone to ridicule and criticism by the public. The old approach, which incited anger, disappointment and worry among the people, must not be repeated.

“The main focus is to reduce Covid-19 infections and speed up herd immunity, while rejuvenating the country’s economy. No more denial syndrome with ‘annoying’ excuses.

“The 100-day period is a benchmark. The countdown has begun so do not squander the hopes of the people,” he said in a Facebook statement here.

In announcing his Cabinet lineup, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all government ministries must prove the success of their short-term targets within 100 days.

Ismail Sabri announced an almost similar Cabinet line-up made up of faces from the previous administration, with allies close to him retaining the most senior posts, although no deputy prime minister was named.

He was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on August 21. MALAY MAIL

Saifuddin calls for political ceasefire until GE15

KUALA LUMPUR — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah today urged all political parties in the country to stop fighting for power and work together till the next general election.

He said the Opposition should listen to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his decree for all political parties to work together and find a way to solve the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“I want to ask my friends in politics, especially the MPs, to follow the King’s decree to reduce the political turmoil and bickering.

“The prime minister has shown his willingness to work together and it’s proven when he was willing to meet the three opposition leaders recently.

“That’s why I feel from now until the 15th general election we need to be calm and call for a ceasefire,” Saifuddin said during his first press conference as foreign minister today.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King after being satisfied that he commanded the confidence of the majority in Parliament.

Ismail has 114 out of 220 votes to take the majority by a small margin.

Saifuddin said with the new Cabinet in place, having stability is key to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I strongly believe between now and the next election we should have some kind of political ceasefire so all of us from the government and Opposition can have peace of mind so we can focus on the work to handle the pandemic,” he said. MALAY MAIL

