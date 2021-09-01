OF ALL PEOPLE, BERSATU’S HAMZAH – WHO IS SEEN AS THE ARCHITECT OF SHERATON MOVE – WANTS ‘AN END TO POLITICAL BACKSTABBING’ – GIVES THE THUMBS UP TO CONFIDENCE & SUPPLY DEAL WITH DAP, PKR & AMANAH

Confidence-and-supply deal will pave the way for political stability, says Hamzah

PUTRAJAYA: A confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) is the way forward to bring lawmakers together to discuss issues that are of importance to the people, especially in tackling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said CSA is an initiative that can ensure political stability in the country.

“If at all there is such an initiative, we can use this as the way forward to change the country’s political landscape.

“This will allow Members of Parliament to sit together in an inclusive manner to discuss, give views and suggestions for the benefit of the people and country, and put an end to political backstabbing,” he said on Wednesday (Sept 1).

He was asked if his party would lend its support to a CSA should the Prime Minister initiate one.

Confidence and supply is a political arrangement in a hung parliament in which an opposition party agrees not to vote against a minority government to pass votes of confidence or budgetary matters.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as well as leaders of PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara had signed a statement to mark the consensus reached to find common ground to work together to help Malaysians who have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown.

“I am confident that such an initiative (CSA) is good for the future of the country,” said Hamzah.

ANN

