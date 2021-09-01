Barely a day after a Covid-19 patient died on the floor of a hospital after he was allegedly left unattended, a similar story has surfaced on social media, but luckily this does not involve any casualty.

A woman has claimed in a Facebook posting that she had to give birth alone inside an isolation labour room, especially for pregnant mothers who are Covid-19 positive, after numerous calls for help had purportedly fallen on deaf ears.

Based on a photo shared alongside the story, the incident is believed to have taken place on July 23 at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor.

The woman had written about her experience and posted it on Facebook on July 31, but it only started going viral yesterday.

According to the patient identified on Facebook as Noor Aziah, she was tested positive for the coronavirus while waiting to deliver her baby at the hospital labour room around 4.40pm.

Following the Covid-19 result, the patient said she was not allowed to have a normal delivery and was wheeled into the special labour room for coronavirus patients, and was left there on her own.

“About 6pm, I started to have some stomach pain, and when I tried lying down sideways, a quite large amount of blood started to come out.

“I thought it was poop because I felt like I wanted to pass a motion. But it was blood. About 6.03pm, the pain became more unbearable.

“I tried calling for the nurses and doctors one more time, but disappointingly, they did not respond,” she said in the Facebook post.

As of 1pm today, the post, which was set for public views, has been shared over 5,900 times and received some 530 comments.

Prayed hard

According to Noor Aziah, she then left her fate to God and prayed hard for the safety of her baby over hers.

“I lifted my legs and it did not take much; only after two seconds of ‘pushing’, my baby came out. Alhamdulillah, I managed to deliver my baby safely without the assistance of a doctor or nurse.

“My baby almost fell from the hospital bed, but luckily I managed to hold my kid using both of my legs.

“It took me about 10 minutes shouting for the doctors and nurses to come. But it was disappointing, albeit I could hear them laughing outside,” she said.

A nurse finally came to check on Noor Aziah after the patient shouted on top of her lungs to tell them that she had given birth.

“This is one experience that I will never forget,” she said.

Malaysiakini has contacted the Health Ministry and Sultan Ismail Hospital management for comments.

Two days ago (Aug 30), a 74-year-old man who was being treated for Covid-19 at the Old Sungai Petani Hospital in Sungai Petani, Kedah, reportedly died on the floor of the hospital ward after sustaining a fall.

He was allegedly left unattended for about 40 minutes, according to a report by news portal Free Malaysia Today, during which another patient at the ward had recorded several videos which showed the victim struggling to get up by holding to a bed frame, but to no avail.

It was claimed that no hospital staff had come to the aid of the man, identified as K Ehambaram, until he was pronounced dead.

Ehambaram’s family had since lodged a police report and called on the authority to investigate, as they suspected that his death may have resulted from the fall and not due to Covid-19, which the hospital had stated as his cause of death. MKINI

Covid-19 (Sept 1): 18.7k new cases, Kelantan hits another record The Health Ministry reported 18,762 new cases of Covid-19 today as the situation in Kelantan – which has the second lowest vaccination rate in the country – looks increasingly dire.

The Klang Valley continues to show signs of a downtrend with its total number of daily cases below that of the East Malaysian territories which are increasing of late. However, it should be noted that Sabah (lowest vaccination rate) and Sarawak (fourth highest) are moving in different trajectories in terms of hospitalisation. New cases by states: Selangor (3,711)

Sabah (2,430)

Sarawak (2,414)

Johor (1,993)

Penang (1,762)

Kedah (1,585)

Kelantan (1,504)

Perak (899)

Pahang (715)

Kuala Lumpur (573)

Terengganu (506)

Malacca (309)

Negeri Sembilan (291)

Putrajaya (34)

Perlis (33)

Labuan (3) – MKINI