AFTER HIS OWN SUPPORTERS SLAM HIM – THEN ONLY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR DEMANDS EXPLANATION FROM SELANGOR MB – FOR SHOCK FOREST RESERVE DEGAZETTEMENT

Politics | August 31, 2021 by | 0 Comments

MB must explain degazettement to PKR leaders, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has been asked to give a “detailed explanation” about the state government’s decision to approve the degazettement of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve for development purposes, Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a statement, the PKR president said Amirudin will have to explain why such a decision was made when he attends a meeting of party leaders tomorrow.

“The PKR leadership had informed the menteri besar to cancel the matter since last year,” Anwar said.

The Selangor government yesterday revealed it had agreed to degazette 536.7 hectares of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve for redevelopment, with state executive councillor for environment Hee Loy Sian stating that the decision was made at the state executive council meeting in May.

Hee, who is the Kajang assemblyman from PKR, explained that the total area earmarked for redevelopment was now 54% of the 931.16 hectares that had been mooted earlier, and had taken into account objections that had been raised following the initial proposal.

Anwar has come under fire from Otai Reformis and the Coalition of Environmental NGOs (COEN) for failing to advise Amirudin to prevent the forest from being degazetted.

Earlier today, Otai Reformis, a pro-Anwar group, said the approval showed that the Pakatan Harapan-led state government did not care about the objections made by various parties, including over 50,000 people, Orang Asli and NGOs about the degazettement. FMT

Group slams Anwar for not stopping Selangor forest reserve degazettementemail sharing button

More than 50,000 people, including Orang Asli communities and NGOs, have registered their objection to the degazettement with the Selangor government. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: A pro-Anwar Ibrahim group, Otai Reformis and the Coalition of Environmental NGOs (COEN) are disappointed over the Selangor government’s decision to approve the degazettement of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve for development purposes.

Otai Reformis secretary Abdul Razak Ismail said the approval showed that the state government, which is under Pakatan Harapan (PH), did not care about the objections made by various parties, including over 50,000 people, Orang Asli and NGOs about the degazettement.

“The Selangor government’s action is an affront to the thousands of people who are truly concerned about the forest reserve and the environment,” he told FMT.

The group also expressed disappointment with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim for failing to advise Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, who is from his own party, to prevent the degazettement of the forest.

Otai and COEN had written an appeal letter in April seeking Anwar’s intervention to prevent the deforestation but nothing happened.

“Anwar’s failure and weakness to act decisively against the Selangor MB from his own party explains why PH failed to obtain a ‘commanding majority’ to take over Putrajaya,” Razak said, referring to the political turmoil in the country earlier this month following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

Citing sources, he alleged that the land was handed over to a company established on Nov 2, 2020 with a paid-up capital of only RM1.00.

“We believe this company is a ‘proxy’ company because upon further investigation, we found out that it was linked to the largest logging company in Asia, which is based in Sarawak,” Razak said.

The Selangor government has agreed to degazette 536.7 hectares of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve for redevelopment, state executive councillor for environment Hee Loy Sian said.

He added that the decision was made at the state executive council meeting on May 5 based on Section 12 of the National Forestry Act 1984.

Hee, who is the Kajang assemblyman from PKR, explained that the total area earmarked for redevelopment was now 54% of the 931.16 hectares that had been mooted earlier, and had taken into account objections that had been raised following the initial proposal. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle