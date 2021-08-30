LAUGHING STOCK – NOW RoS SAYS NOTHING WRONG FOR UMNO TO POSTPONE ITS PARTY POLLS
Umno gets ‘all clear’ to postpone party polls
PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies has found no issue with Umno’s postponement of party elections, the party’s secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said today.
In a statement this evening, Ahmad said he received a letter from the registrar today, confirming that the postponement of the Umno elections were done properly.
Earlier this month, the RoS had ruled that Umno’s decision to postpone party elections by up to 18 months was invalid and he had instructed the party to set a new date for the polls as soon as possible.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.