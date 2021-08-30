LAUGHING STOCK – NOW RoS SAYS NOTHING WRONG FOR UMNO TO POSTPONE ITS PARTY POLLS

Politics | August 30, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Umno gets ‘all clear’ to postpone party polls

PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies has found no issue with Umno’s postponement of party elections, the party’s secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said today.

In a statement this evening, Ahmad said he received a letter from the registrar today, confirming that the postponement of the Umno elections were done properly.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle