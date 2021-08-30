SELANGOR MB DROPS BOMBSHELL – CORRUPT OFFICIALS LINKED TO ‘HIGHER POWER’ BEHIND RM3 BILLION PROJECTS SCANDAL DUBETWEEN 2012 & 2016 – BUT TILL NOW, THE CORRUPT OFFICIALS HAVE NOT BEEN CHARGED

Corrupt Selangor officials linked to ‘higher power’, says MB

SHAH ALAM: Several high-ranking Selangor officials nabbed for alleged corruption are connected to “higher powers” linked to a bigger scandal involving some RM3.08 billion in projects, says Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

It was previously reported that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had arrested several top Selangor officials over alleged corruption related to projects in the state worth millions.

Speaking at the Selangor state assembly today, Amirudin said that based on the information he has received, the corrupt activities took place between 2012 and 2016.

He added the corrupt activities also took place at a “higher level”. However, he stopped short of revealing more.

“Where did this case come from? It came from a bigger investigation, it is not just in Selangor. It started with one case involving a cartel for projects worth more than RM3.08 billion ‘up there’.”

He said that to date, the corrupt state officials have not been charged.

Amirudin urged all parties against speculating as investigations were ongoing and that those who have been accused of corruption are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Previously, reports of the arrest of the top officials also caught the attention of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who said he would withdraw state awards of civil servants and politicians who have been found guilty of corruption.

