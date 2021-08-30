COMING SOON – MADE-IN-MALAYSIA PORSCHE – FIRST LOCALLY-ASSEMBLED MODELS TO BE OUT NEXT YEAR

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Bhd has partnered with Porsche AG to operate the German sports car manufacturer’s first assembly plant outside Europe.

In a statement today, it said the collaboration would allow Sime Darby to assemble sports cars for the Malaysian market with production scheduled to begin in 2022.

Group chief executive officer Jeffri Salim Davidson said the partnership with Porsche marked a coming of age of its relationship with the brand.

“To be entrusted to assemble cars for one of the world’s most admired sports car brands speaks volumes of the highly qualified and competent Malaysian talent we have at Sime Darby and our ability to provide meaningful value to our partners,” he said.

He said every Porsche car assembled by Sime Darby would go through the same rigorous standards and processes as its European counterparts.

“We will continue our close engagement with Porsche AG to ensure that we meet the Porsche standard every step of the way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Porsche’s member of the executive board for sales and marketing Detlev von Platen said Malaysia and the whole Asean is a region of great potential, and the carmaker is looking forward to the first locally assembled models reaching its Malaysian customers next year

“As Porsche is moving into a new era of mobility, Malaysia and the Asean region are gaining an increasing importance. This step now is part of a long-standing initiative to keep pace with rapidly evolving customer and market demands,” he added.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.