BOMBSHELL – ‘DAP WILLING TO LOOK TO THE FUTURE & WORK WITH ISMAIL SABRI’S NEW GOVT – IF A NATIONAL COVID-19 RESET & RM45BIL ECONOMIC TURNAROUND PLAN IS ADOPTED’ – GUAN ENG HOWEVER WARNS IT’S NOT A ‘UNITY GOVT’ WITH DAP STILL STAYING IN THE OPPOSITION – NONETHELESS IF ISMAIL ACCEPTS, HE CAN BE ASSURED OF SUPPORT FROM DAP’S 42 MPs TO KEEP HIS ALREADY TOTTERING GOVT STEADY

We’re cooperating but it’s not a unity govt, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: The opposition’s willingness to cooperate with the new Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration should not be mistaken for the formation of a unity government, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said.

“Nothing is further from the truth. DAP will remain in the opposition to play our constitutional role as a check and balance on the government, a voice of the people, standing up for ideals and principles as well as fighting against injustices,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and his party’s willingness to work with the government was based on their collective desire for reforms like an anti-party hopping law and for a comprehensive pandemic recovery plan.

“DAP is willing to look to the future and take the difficult step to work with the new government of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri by adopting a national Covid-19 reset plan and an RM45 billion economic turnaround plan to normalise our country and economy.

“This normalisation plan will enable us to carry on with our lives, to work to earn a living, carry on with our business, go back to school and inspire hope among the young that they can aspire to realise their full potential instead of a future blighted by total lockdown and relying on food parcels.”

Such a plan, he said, would accelerate vaccinations, provide for greater testing and tracing capabilities, offer greater funding to the healthcare sector and provide regular cash aid to the people.

“Let us revive the Malaysian Dream filled with hope and promise of a brighter future for all,” he said,

Last week, Lim and his fellow PH component leaders Anwar Ibrahim and Mohamad Sabu met with Ismail, during which they agreed on the importance of institutional reforms and good governance.

“A consensus was reached to strengthen the function of Parliament as a responsible and constructive institution, that serves as a check and balance on the executive so that it is more transparent and fulfils the people’s desires,” the leaders said in a joint statement. FMT

Guan Eng says DAP willing to work with Ismail Sabri govt on Covid-19 reset plan

