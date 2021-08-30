OMEN OR NOT – ISMAIL SABRI TO MISS SWEARING-IN OF HIS OWN CABINET – IN QUARANTINE FOR COVID-19 – AS NEW DEPUTY EDUCATION MINISTER ALAMIN TESTS POSITIVE

PM in self-quarantine, to miss swearing-in of Cabinet

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with positive cases of Covid-19. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Ismail will miss the swearing in of his Cabinet by the Yang di-Pertaun Agong this afternoon. It said he will virtually attend the Merdeka Day celebration scheduled for tomorrow at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya, which will carry on as planned. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

New ministers, deputy ministers arrive at Istana ahead of swearing-in ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: Several ministers and deputy ministers have arrived at Istana Negara on Monday (Aug 30) to attend the swearing- in ceremony for the new Cabinet.

Incoming Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s vehicle was seen entering Pintu 2 of the Palace at 1.35pm.

Several other ministers including incoming Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun were also seen entering the grounds at 1.45pm.

Other cars with deputy ministers and ministers’ emblems were also seen arriving but could not be identified by the media.

The vehicle carrying former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also spotted arriving along with other VIPs and dignitaries.

Those attending will go through a temperature check at the Istana Negara gates before allowed in.

The swearing-in ceremony for all Cabinet members under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new administration will be held at 2.30pm. ANN

Mohamad Alamin infected with Covid-19, will not attend swearing-in ceremony

KOTA KINABALU (Bernama): Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin (pic), who has been named as the new Deputy Minister of Education in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet confirmed on Monday (Aug 30) that he has been infected with Covid-19 and will not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony slated to be held later the same day. He said he is currently receiving treatment in Kuala Lumpur and in stable condition. “I hope everyone will pray for my recovery, InsyaAllah,” he said when contacted on Monday. A total of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers are scheduled to take their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara at 2.30pm. Ismail Sabri announced his Cabinet line-up on Friday (Aug 27).- Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN / BERNAMA

.