OMEN OR NOT – ISMAIL SABRI TO MISS SWEARING-IN OF HIS OWN CABINET – IN QUARANTINE FOR COVID-19 – AS NEW DEPUTY EDUCATION MINISTER ALAMIN TESTS POSITIVE

KOTA KINABALU (Bernama): Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin (pic), who has been named as the new Deputy Minister of Education in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet confirmed on Monday (Aug 30) that he has been infected with Covid-19 and will not be able to attend the swearing-in ceremony slated to be held later the same day.
He said he is currently receiving treatment in Kuala Lumpur and in stable condition.
“I hope everyone will pray for my recovery, InsyaAllah,” he said when contacted on Monday.
A total of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers are scheduled to take their oath of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara at 2.30pm.
Ismail Sabri announced his Cabinet line-up on Friday (Aug 27).- Bernama