ON THE EVE OF MERDEKA, THREE MALAYSIANS – MALAY, CHINESE, INDIAN – IN HOT SOUP: RACISM THE CANCER IN OUR BODY POLITIC

Starting with Mahathir, successive governments since, have pushed the Malay Agenda and exerted the ‘inherent rights’ of the Malays as ‘owners’ of the land.

The narrative was put about that the Chinese and Indians are immigrants (hence guests) while the Malays are indigenes (hosts). The insinuation is that guests must behave and accept what is given them by the host.

Truth is, the only indigenes are the Orang Asli and the Natives of Sabah and Sarawak. And sadly, they are at the bottom of the barrel.

The Malays are immigrants from Nusantara; many very recently. Najib Razak admitted to as much in boasting about his Bugis Ancestry and Zahid his Javanese.

In any case indigenousness is not a basis for special privileges. The universally accepted concept of citizenship is that once acquired, citizenship bestows the same rights and responsibilities on all citizens.

It is interesting to note the Koran holds very similar views.

“The cornerstone of Islamic political thought, its concept of sovereignty which resides with God and God alone, excludes the right of any group to arrogate to itself the ownership of any land or country. At the same time it does not recognise any distinction between “indigenous” and “non-indigenous” in relation to rights and responsibilities to the community since mankind is of one single nation.” – Chandra Muzaffar (The NEP – Development and Alternative Consciousness Pg 44).

Today we have an overtly Malay Government determined to further entrench Malay hegemony.

There is no Malaysian Agenda. Bangsar Malaysia promised in GE14 is forgotten.

Malay hegemony and racial exclusivity is nothing new. After Tunku (during which administration there was still meaningful participation by the non-Malays in government) successive administrations were more and more Malay centric to the exclusion of the other races whose representation is just tokenism with no real say in government policies.

Three Malaysians – Malay, Chinese, Indian – in hot soup

Even during Hussein Onn’s prime ministership, racial discrimination was already evident.

An interesting account related by Robert Kuok told how he tried to convince Hussein Onn of the wisdom of a multi-racial Malaysia.

“Please, Hussein, use the best brains, the people with their hearts in the right place, Malaysians of total integrity and strong ability, hardworking and persevering people. Use them regardless of race, colour or creed” (Robert Kuok – A Memoir Pg 270).

Hussein Onn would have none of it. He ignored his friend’s warning about the Malays ‘growing up spoiled, with an attitude of entitlement.’

What is our obsession with race?

When America can accept a black man as president, Peru a Japanese and Britain an Indian as Chancellor of the Exchequer (arguably the second most powerful position); when citizens irrespective of ethnicity, hold senior positions in government, industry and universities in those countries; but not ours. Why?

If many of the biggest Fortune 500 companies are run by ethnic Indians, why are our GLCs’ top jobs reserved only for Malays. Why not someone who can turn a profit whatever his race or religion. Why has not a single non-Malay been vice-chancellor of our public universities. Because none is smart enough?

I often wondered what has shaped the Malay mindset that they seem blind to the blatant racism in our country.

An article in the Asia Sentinel sheds some light on the matter – Malaysia: Permanent Ethnic Malay Polity (June 4).

Isn’t it ironic that while we do not have social racism (the Malays and non-Malays get along with each other) our government creates institutional racism. Yet while social racism exists in many Western countries their governments are fighting it. Ours defend racism in the name of defending the Malay race and Islam. Against who they have never said.

Thousands of Whites in America and many parts of the world have stood shoulder to shoulder with the Blacks to protest against racism.

How many Malays will even speak out for those racially discriminated against in our country?

The saddest part is the silence of the educated Malays who should know better. They seem to have discarded all sense of fairness and propriety to preserve their entitlements.

Where are the friends

You played with as a child

You sat next to in school

Your teammates

With whom you played football

Against another

Why are they not speaking up for you?

Protesting that they are Bumiputras

And you are not

Their silence is a kind of betrayal is it not?

A denial of the friendship

Struck in youth

Now forgotten

How do the ideals

Of our nation’s founding survive

When minds are closed

Usman, Sahabat ku

Kalau mereka tuli

Kepada permohonan anda

Siapa aku?

We condemn others for their racism

Yet blind and silent to our own

The world cries for George Floyd

Who cries for us?

(The views expressed are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect the views of Rebuilding Malaysia.)

By Multatuli, Kampung Kencing Gajah

-https://www.mariammokhtar.com/

