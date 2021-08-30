A TRAP FOR PRO-ISMAIL SABRI CAMP – SHOULD THEY BE THINKING OF JUMPING TO BERSATU IF NOT FIELDED IN GE15? NAJIB & ZAHID FACTIONS BACK CALLS FOR ANTI-HOPPING LAW

Ahmad joins Azalina in calling for anti-hopping law

A SECOND Umno leader has now called upon Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to introduce anti-hopping laws.

This morning, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan joined Azalina Othman Said in saying that such a law was important to protect democracy.

“I first made the suggestion for anti-hopping laws to the Pakatan Harapan government on December 20, 2018. At that time no one was bothered.

“Now I wish to repeat my suggestion to the new government under Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” said the Pontian MP on Twitter this morning.

“Don’t stain democracy in this country. Stop party hopping,” he added.

Yesterday former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina said anti-hopping laws will protect the voters’ mandate and reduce politicking between political parties.

“Voters can also decide whether to keep the party hopper,” the Umno Supreme Council member said on Twitter.

She also said that Malaysian politics is in a mess today because of party-hopping.

“This phenomenon has upset the balance among MPs in Dewan Rakyat and threatened the position of the government,” said the Pengerang MP.

There are no anti-hopping laws in Malaysia because of Article 10 of the federal constitution, which provides for the freedom of association.

Last week, Azalina reminded Deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Mas Ermieyati Samsudin to prioritise an anti-hopping law.

Such legislation is also one of the reforms being discussed between Pakatan Harapan leaders and Ismail Sabri, purportedly in exchange for the opposition’s support in a motion of confidence, given the prime minister’s slim parliamentary majority.

Ismail Sabri is also Umno vice-president.

Umno lost a large number of its elected reps when they decided to jump ship to Bersatu after the last general election.

Some of these defectors have become influential figures in Bersatu and the current government.

The issue has remained a sticking point in the relationship between the two parties.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.