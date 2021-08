KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah governor Tun Sakaran Dandai has passed away from Covid-19 at a private hospital here, at 5.30am Monday (Aug 30).

The 91-year-old was in the intensive care unit of Gleneagles Hospital after being warded for the virus on Aug 19.

Sakaran, who was Umno’s first chief minister in Sabah in 1994, was Yang di-Pertua Negeri from 1995-2003 before retiring.

Preparations for his burial are being done.

ANN

,