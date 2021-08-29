FORMER TOP SPY DROPS BOMBSHELL – ‘SEVERAL MALAYSIAN POLITICIANS ARE RECEIVING CASH FROM THE U.S.’ – EX-DEFENCE DG CLAIMS THEIR IDENTITIES & DETAILS OF THE MEETINGS WITH FOREIGN BACKERS ARE NOW WITH THE DEFENCE MINISTRY

Report: Intel showed Malaysian politicians receiving foreign financial backing, especially from the US, claims former defence DG

PETALING JAYA: A former senior defence intelligence official has claimed that certain politicians in Malaysia have received regular funding and “moral backing from foreign organisations and individuals”, according to a news report.

Former defence director-general (Intelligence) Lt Jen (Rt) Datuk Mohd Salleh Ismail told Mingguan Malaysia – the weekend edition of Utusan Malaysia that during his time in office he had received intelligence reports that there were correspondences between Malaysian politicians and their foreign backers.

He said that the foreign backers were from the United States and that Malaysian politicians were given physical assets as well as cash as forms of support.

“We received information that several leaders in the country are strongly favoured to continue their position and strong influence in politics.

“They also provided moral support. This is clear through their actions of constantly meeting with influential parties overseas. This is the kind of information we have obtained.

“We do not have proof if the assistance was handed over directly, but based on information obtained, several organisations in the United States, for example, are involved,” Mohd Salleh was quoted saying.

He further claimed that the identities of these politicians and the details of their meetings abroad with their foreign backers were with the Defence Ministry.

“When they were in several countries, we were doing our monitoring. Who they met and such.

“However, we do not know what was discussed. But there were indeed meetings between several individuals who obtained this moral support from those overseas,” Mohd Salleh was quoted saying.

However, the Malay weekly did not disclose any of the politicians’ names in the news report.

ANN

