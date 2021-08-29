BERSATU’S LAJIM UKIN DIES DUE TO COVID-19 – A DAY AFTER PROMINENT CIVIL SERVANT AHMAD SARJI ALSO SUCCUMBS TO COVID

Bersatu supreme council member Lajim Ukin passes away due to Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Veteran Sabah politician Datuk Lajim Ukin has passed away from Covid-19 on Sunday (Aug 29) morning.

The 66-year-old, who was a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member, died after battling the virus among other health complications since being hospitalised on Aug 13.

According to Sinar Harian, Lajim’s widow, Datin Seri Normila Siong, confirmed his passing.

“Yes it is true, he passed away at 6.23 this morning and I received a call from the hospital.

“So far, he is still at KPJ Hospital but I will take his body back to (his hometown of Kg Kebatu) Beaufort,” Normila said.

Lajim, who was also the Amanah Ikthiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman, had been placed under an induced coma to help with his recovery since late Tuesday (Aug 24) afternoon.

The former Beaufort MP and Klias assemblyman had gone to the Sabah northern Kudat district to attend a Sabah Chief Minister function on Aug 12 and on his return, he took ill before he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Tributes pour in as Ahmad Sarji is laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: The country has lost a highly-regarded figure in the civil service with the death of former Chief Secretary to the Government Tun Dr Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid (pic). He was 82.

Tributes poured in for the late Ahmad Sarji, who held the post from 1990 to 1996.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said they were saddened by his passing and hoped that his family would be patient and resolute in facing this situation.

”Their Majesties appreciate and praise highly his service, deeds and sacrifices for the country,” said a statement posted on the Istana Negara Facebook page.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob described Ahmad Sarji as a patriot and a highly respected civil service administration figure whose deeds would be etched in the country’s history.

He said Ahmad Sarji as chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (Ikim) and the Islamic Affairs Committee of the Conference of Rulers also played a very significant role in empowering Islamic teaching in the country.

Datuk Siva Subramaniam, a former Suhakam commissioner and Cuepacs president, said that Ahmad Sarji was highly committed to the public and made sure that most of the rakyat’s problems were solved. Ahmad Sarji met union leaders whenever they needed his help, he said.

“He was highly committed to his job and his office was open to people regardless of their status. Cuepacs and Suhakam were frequent visitors to his office. He was a man of integrity and commitment, and his death is a great loss for the nation,” he said.

Dr Farhan Nizami, who is Prince of Wales Fellow and Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies director, said Ahmad Sarji always be remembered for his encouragement and support for the work of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies.

Ahmad Sarji was buried at Bukit Kiara 2 Muslim cemetery yesterday under strict compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure.

His remains were earlier brought to Saidina Umar Al-Khattab Mosque in Bukit Damansara for prayers.

His youngest son, Ariff Tuah, expressed the family’s thanks to all parties including leaders of the country who conveyed their condolences to the family and prayed for his father.

He said his father, who was admitted to the intensive care unit for 21 days, was having breathing difficulties for four days before passing away.

“I think he did very well, he survived for 20 days, he was a very strong person,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Ahmad Sarji began his career in public administration when he joined the Malayan Administrative Service (now known as the Administrative and Diplomatic Service) as Klang deputy assistant district officer in 1961.

He held various posts in the civil service, including Secretary (Cabinet Division) of the Prime Minister’s Department in 1972, and deputy director-general of the Public Service Department from 1981 to 1985.

He was Chief Secretary to the Government from Feb 1, 1990 until his retirement on Sept 16, 1993 and then continued to hold the post on contract until Sept 15, 1996.

