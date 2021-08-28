‘PRECISELY BECAUSE ISMAIL SABRI IS WEAK, THERE’S ROOM TO NEGOTIATE TERMS TO ACHIEVE BENEFITS FOR THE PEOPLE’ – THIS TIME IF ISMAIL TOTTERS, HE WILL HAVE TO OFFER MUHYIDDIN’S TERMS FOR PAKATAN TO AGREE TO BACK HIM IN CONFIDENCE VOTE

Pakatan Harapan is ready to have a confidence and supply agreement with new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, according to DAP’s Tony Pua, provided that he makes the same offers that Muhyiddin Yassin made before his resignation.
Speaking at an online forum last night, the Damansara MP confirmed that negotiations are ongoing between the opposition bloc with Ismail Sabri, who was appointed as the country’s top executive a week ago.
“In regards to support or abstention, we want whatever Muhyiddin has offered to Malaysians in his very famous speech back then… We want it also offered to us and Malaysians today.
“(The ceasefire is for the government) to carry out these reforms prior to the next general election.
“That’s something we are working on and we are quite optimistic at arriving at positive outcomes from these discussions,” said Pua.
The prominent DAP lawmaker was speaking at a forum organised by the Oxford and Cambridge Society Malaysia, which was streamed live on Youtube.
He was referring to the offers made by Muhyiddin on Aug 13, where he among others promised to undertake a slew of reforms that the opposition have demanded, in exchange for their support.
It was seen as Muhyiddin’s last ditch attempt to save his position after 14 Umno MPs wrote to the king saying that they no longer support the prime minister and his government.
“We missed the boat with Muhyiddin. That is fine. Now it is on the table again. Should you take it? I say we should,” Pua said.
Ismail Sabri was sworn-in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last Friday after he received a slim-majority support from 114 MPs, but he still has to face a vote of confidence when Parliament reconvenes this Sept 6.
With just a four-seats majority from a total of 220 MPs, the Umno vice-president is at risk of being toppled during the voting process.This is especially given that Ismail is also facing an internal political battle, particularly with Umno MPs who played key role in the collapse of Muhyiddin administration.
On Wednesday, Ismail Sabri hosted a meeting with Harapan leaders including opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim, after which the prime minister issued a statement saying that they have agreed to strengthen the parliamentary institution.
Anwar had also told reporters then that the opposition coalition would not “complicate” an upcoming vote of confidence for the prime minister, if the latter acts in the interest of the people.
However, both sides did not specify much details on what were among the agreements that they have been working on.
Opportunity opened by Umno’s internal battle
Answering a question from the moderator, Pua attributed the opportunity to have a sit-down with Ismail Sabri to the internal struggle in Umno.
According to him, it was because the prime minister is facing threats from within that the latter is willing to negotiate with the opposition.
“You are right, Ismail Sabri is only one of the vice-presidents in Umno. And hence he is weak.
“Precisely because he is weak, there is room for us to negotiate terms that will achieve benefits for the people out there. It will actually create a better democracy for Malaysia.
“If he is strong and he is in full control of Umno, in full control of his people and coalition, there is actually no need for him to want our support.”
Pua pointed to Ismail Sabri’s new cabinet which was announced yesterday, where most of the Umno MPs who retracted support for the PN government were left out.
He claimed that it showed Ismail Sabri taking a stand against the group within his party, and Harapan is hoping that it will be a reason for him to agree with the reforms agenda.
DAP leaders: Govt of musical chairs not meant to last
Ramasamy said there’s nothing to suggest that the new government with the same old faces might be anything different.
“Except for some cosmetic changes, the new cabinet is the same old one, except that Umno has received its ‘pound of flesh’ by having a slight edge over Bersatu in the cabinet.
Yesterday, the new premier unveiled his cabinet line-up which is set to be sworn in next Monday (Aug 30).
Many key positions such as that of finance, home, education, transport, works, and human resources saw the same faces retained from Muhyiddin’s line-up.
There is also no deputy prime minister named, with four “senior ministers” similar to Muhyiddin’s cabinet.
Religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad, plantation industries and commodities minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali and special functions minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof were among the few to be jettisoned by the new prime minister who said that the cabinet will undergo a performance review after its first 100 days.
“Apart from the meaningless goal of 100 days, Ismail Sabri might have mollified Umno to some extent, but not for too long. Its position in the new cabinet is slightly better than before.
“However, this satisfaction might not last too long,” said Ramasamy, adding that the new prime minister might struggle to contain the pressure from both Bersatu and other factions within his own Umno party.
“Umno will not rest until Bersatu is finished politically from the Malaysian political scene,” claimed Ramasamy.
“By eliminating the post of deputy prime minister, he wanted to give the impression that he is fair to both Umno and Bersatu.
“Ismail Sabri might be praised for his delicate balancing act in arriving at the new cabinet, but whether he can last until the next general election remains to be seen,” said the Perai state assemblyperson.
His party colleague Lim Kit Siang also reminded Ismail Sabri of the many challenges ahead and said that the new cabinet was being assailed from all quarters as “kerajaangagal2.0”.
Lim also cited Malaysia’s fall to the bottom of Bloomberg’s monthly Covid Resilience Ranking of 53 economies of more than US$200 billion.
The ranking was launched in November last year and updated monthly ever since. Malaysia’s best ranking was 16th out of 53 countries in January 2021 but fell to 35th by May, 51st in June, 52nd in July and now 53rd in August.
Lim said this has raised the question of whether Pakatan Harapan and the opposition should continue with the Confidence-Supply-Reform Agreement (CSRA) with the Ismail Sabri government.
“I would argue that the ‘kakistocratic’ new cabinet strengthens the argument for a CSRA agreement to free the country from political maelstrom for the next 12-18 months to single-mindedly focus on the war against the Covid-19 pandemic so that we can embark on economic and national recovery.
“I believe that the best prime minister for Malaysia today is Anwar Ibrahim, or alternatively, Shafie Apdal and not Ismail Sabri, but we must go beyond the games of numbers as the replacement of Ismail Sabri as prime minister is not going to be Anwar or Shafie, but probably Azmin Ali or Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“Are we going to have kerajaangagal2.0, kerajaangagal3.0, kerajaangagal4.0 ad infinitum?” he asked.
