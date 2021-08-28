COVID CONTINUES TO RAMPAGE – NEW CASES AT 22,597 – EVEN AS ISMAIL PUTS VACCINATION PROGRAM UNDER NEW HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY

22,597 Covid-19 cases, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 22,597 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,685,510.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 5,814.

This was followed by Sabah (2,834), Sarawak (2,427), Kedah (2,162), Penang (1,920), Johor (1,896), Kelantan (1,289), Kuala Lumpur (1,111), Perak (1,061), Terengganu (739), Pahang (579), Negeri Sembilan (345), Melaka (269), Perlis (98), Putrajaya (48) and Labuan (5).

The number of infections in Perlis is the highest to date, with the previous high being 76 yesterday.

