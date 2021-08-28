COVID CONTINUES TO RAMPAGE – NEW CASES AT 22,597 – EVEN AS ISMAIL PUTS VACCINATION PROGRAM UNDER NEW HEALTH MINISTER KHAIRY

22,597 Covid-19 cases, Selangor has most infections

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 22,597 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,685,510.

This was followed by Sabah (2,834), Sarawak (2,427), Kedah (2,162), Penang (1,920), Johor (1,896), Kelantan (1,289), Kuala Lumpur (1,111), Perak (1,061), Terengganu (739), Pahang (579), Negeri Sembilan (345), Melaka (269), Perlis (98), Putrajaya (48) and Labuan (5).

The number of infections in Perlis is the highest to date, with the previous high being 76 yesterday.

Now, health ministry to manage vaccinations, says PM

Khairy Jamaluddin had been the national Covid-19 immunisation programme coordinating minister under the previous administration.

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry will now handle the national Covid-19 immunisation programme (PICK), Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Bernama quoted the prime minister as saying that the health ministry, with Khairy Jamaluddin at the helm, will handle PICK and the nation’s health strategy.

The previous health minister, Dr Adham Baba, is the incoming science, technology and innovation minister. The new Cabinet ministers will be sworn in on Monday.

“While the vaccine administration process was jointly managed by the health ministry, Mosti and the Covid-19 vaccine supply access guarantee special committee (JKJAV), it will be managed by only one ministry from now onwards.

“Mosti will focus on research and development to produce our own vaccines. This is important because Covid-19 has become endemic, like dengue.

“Hence, it is very important for us to produce our own vaccines to ensure a sufficient supply of vaccines for the people,” Ismail said.

Adham had come under fire for various gaffes during his tenure as the health minister, most recently involving a mix-up between the terms “Spanish flu” and “Spanish fly”, the latter being the nickname of a sex stimulant.

He had also been much-ridiculed last year for advocating drinking warm water to kill off the Covid-19 virus during a television programme and for saying he had gone on a World Health Organization conference call with 500 countries.

Meanwhile, health experts had welcomed Khairy’s appointment to the health portfolio, saying the Rembau MP had proven himself in managing PICK.

Former health director-general Dr Ismail Merican had also urged for the vaccination programme to be put under the ministry after Khairy takes over. FMT

