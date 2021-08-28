‘THE GOOD DAYS HAVE TO END SOME DAY’ – NAZRI, AFTER FAILING TO PUSH HISHAM PAST ISMAIL SABRI FOR THE PM POST, TO QUIT POLITICS & WON’T CONTEST IN GE15 – BUT PERHAPS NAZRI MIGHT BE SPEAKING TOO SOON – WHILE THE GOOD OLD UMNO PLUNDERING DAYS ARE GONE – THE NEW & EVEN BIGGER THIEVING DAYS HAVE ALREADY BEGUN!

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s maverick politician Nazri Aziz will be retiring from politics after six terms as an MP, choosing to stay out of the next general election (GE15).

The Padang Rengas MP told FMT that he had been wanting to quit the political arena since two general elections ago, but was held back by Umno leaders and his constituents who wanted him to stay on.

But he believes that this is the right time to go as Umno’s next generation of leaders, such as Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Hishammuddin Hussein have risen up the ranks.

“I think when we lost the elections in 2018, it was like a blessing in disguise. Because after that we couldn’t continue as the government and were no longer in charge of forming the Cabinet. So, it’s much easier now.

“The good days will have to end someday, but it’s okay. I’ve enjoyed my time in politics. I’m almost 70 now, so making a good exit is very important,” said Nazri, who turned 67 this year.

He added there are many budding politicians who are ready to replace him this time around, while the party and his constituents would finally allow him to call time on his political career.

Asked who he would recommend to contest the seat in GE15, Nazri said this was not for him to decide.

“I’ve been in public service for many years now. I started off as Mara chairman in 1990 for five years, served as a deputy minister for five years, a minister for 19 years and an MP since 1995. I was also a Senator in 1990.

“I’ve given a lot of my time to public service, so why should there be any regret?” he said.

Nazri has been known to be one of Umno’s more outspoken MPs, most recently being among the members who called for Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign as party president.

He had also called for Muhyiddin Yassin to resign as prime minister earlier this year, before changing his mind and deciding to back him during the political turmoil last month when the Umno supreme council decided to retract its support for the then prime minister.

