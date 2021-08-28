100 DAYS? CAN A DYING MALAYSIA AFFORD TO WAIT 100 DAYS – FOR ISMAIL’S ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL 2.0’ TO ADMINISTER THE FINAL LETHAL DOSE OF POISON? – HYPOCRITES LIKE NAJIB & CO, WHO TOUTED COVID DEATH TOLL AS THEIR URGENT EXCUSE TO OUST MUHYIDDIN, MAY NOW BACKPEDAL TO KEEP UP THEIR POLITICAL GAMES – BUT THAT LEAVES MALAYSIA STILL LURCHING HEADLONG IN THE DIRECT PATH TOWARDS DEATH

If there is anything I have observed about Malaysian politics, it is how my cynicism has multiplied. I am one step away from believing our nation is on a “nihilistic trajectory” but will reserve that transitionary phase for the next few weeks.

I will not wait 100 days.

Meanwhile, the mounting adjectives to describe citizens’ reactions to the politicking around us are “infuriating, frustrating, depressing, desperate, and exasperating”.

These emotions have appeared in various forms on social media, in the form of memes and brilliant cartoons. Excellent entertainment, but I feel they will have no impact whatsoever, on the leaders we have today.

A week ago, I penned a somewhat hopeful and optimistic column, giving Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob the benefit of the doubt.

His ‘Malaysian Family’ speech was excellent, and it was delivered a few days short of his cabinet announcement.

We now know that the 69 individuals appointed to Ismail Sabri’s current cabinet have cast a huge doubt on future political, social, and economic reforms. It seems to be just another flippant reshuffle, a dollop of oil and vinegar salad dressing over a rigid and unimaginative diet.

Oil and vinegar do not mix. In this metaphor, the “oil” represents reform. The “vinegar” represents our lawmakers who most likely will not get on the “reform wagon”, given their poor track record. We were hoping for a radical shift to a more progressive cabinet. Is reform likely? What did we get instead?

Apologists say it is good to “recycle used material” because there is continuity, and certain politicians are familiar with “progress already made” (although this “progress” is also questionable, and remains scattered).

Analysts also say such “recycling” is also meant to legitimise the staying power of a political party. However, what good does this do for the real social and economic issues on the ground?

All it means is we are allowing the experienced to tap into their capabilities, insofar as it reinforces the staying capacity of their political parties. This reasoning is based on warped logic.

How does one measure experience, if it only means “serving time” minus positive outcome? It is as good as saying a prisoner is experienced in crime.

Therefore, that individual should be employed to reduce the crime rate in the country after his prison sentence.

What is left out of this narrative is whether the prisoner has remorse, demonstrated good behaviour during his sentence, and proved his ability to be law-abiding on release.

Experience also means acknowledging your past blunders publicly. Assure the public that a repeat of said blunders will not resurface in the future.

For example, maintaining 69 in the cabinet does not address the public’s concern about financial waste, especially during the current Covid-19 induced economic crisis. It is still a bloated cabinet, no different from the previous 70.

Since many Malaysians love to emulate Saudi Arabia and the Arabs, here is a good comparison. Since 2015, Saudi’s Council of Ministers (their cabinet) has comprised a prime Minister, a deputy prime minister, 21 ministers with portfolio and seven other “ministers of state”, two of whom have special responsibilities. Malaysia has 69.

Saudi Arabia has a population of about 34 million; Malaysia’s is about 33 million. Saudi’s GDP was US$680.9 billion in 2020, while Malaysia’s was US$336.3 billion. Malaysia maintains an overwhelming number of missions around the world, with posts in 85 countries. Saudi Arabia maintains posts in only 46 countries.

While this last point (foreign missions) could be beneficial to Malaysia as a global player, it nevertheless adds to the financial burden on all Malaysians. Coupled with maintaining 69 in the cabinet, it is a huge financial burden.

At this stage, the public demands a justification for this colossal expense. One way to justify it is to immediately implement much-needed reforms which require the transparent exposure of macro and micro public financing.

There is no need to list them here as the list has been exposed ad nauseum since Muhyiddin Yassin took over as prime minister in March 2020.

However, to date, our leaders have not responded sufficiently to these calls for reform. They must justify their right to be in these positions, sooner rather than later.

The media gushes over “nine women in the cabinet”. This is pathetic. Out of 69 ministers, only 13 percent are women.

The Republic of Rwanda’s cabinet today boasts of 55 percent women ministers. Rwanda’s constitution stipulates that no less than 30 percent of either gender must be represented at any decision-making organ of the state.

This African nation of about 12.6 million, and a GDP of about US$11 billion outranks Malaysia in gender equality in their political decision-making. We keep failing to uphold our ideals of at least 30 percent women representation in the cabinet.

Shame on us.

Also, among these nine, I struggle to recall positive reforms in their respective ministries over the past 18 months. Higher education is one such ministry that continues to disappoint.

It seems nothing much has changed, except that the rakyat’s anger continues to increase. Will politicians pay attention only when our fury erupts to dangerous levels? How much longer are we supposed to patiently wait, to be forced to believe that we are a “Malaysian Family” battling harmoniously against a common enemy?

Let us remind ourselves too, that Malaysians are not only battling the coronavirus. Once we overcome the damage inflicted by the pandemic, our problems will not vanish, mark my words.

The past 18 months have exposed a stifling smokescreen of cover-ups that exceed the Covid-19 fallout. The pandemic collateral damage is very obvious. Politicians continue to reject good advice from ordinary people, civil society, and academics.

The official platitudes and rhetoric remain. Leaders continue to dish out patronising advice, and our trust in MPs is waning, as is our increased disregard for the moralistic tone of our leaders.

Such a depraved situation cannot last forever. The banks of the river will eventually give way.

WRITER – SHARIFAH MUNIRAH ALATAS is an academic with zero tolerance for corrupt, arrogant and frivolous leadership. -MKINI

100 days for Cabinet – a luxury Malaysians can’t afford, says Patriot

PETALING JAYA: The 100 days’ grace period that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave for his team to perform is a luxury that Covid-19 battered Malaysia cannot afford, says the National Patriots Association (Patriot). Its president Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mohamed Arshad Raji said the rakyat is stressed out to extreme levels by the unresolved health, social and economic problems that need immediate attention. “And if the government takes a seemingly lackadaisical attitude and fails to confront these issues head-on with speed, the country will be saddled with more disastrous eventualities. “Any failure to heal and save the country from its sinking, plunging situation falls squarely upon Ismail as the steward of the nation. You cannot have the crown and get away with failures”, he said in a statement. Arshad urged the government to adopt a speed that truly shows a people-centric government for the prime minister’s “Malaysian Family” concept to succeed. “Hence, the Umno-Bersatu-PAS comradeship must dump and discard the overused currency of racial and religious overtures just to entrench popular support among the Malays and Muslims in particular,” he said. On another issue, he cited Ismail’s huge entourage during his recent visit to the flood-hit areas in Kedah, saying such shows of lavishness and lack of sensitivities are not being taken kindly by the rakyat. “This is especially at a time when the people are suffering from loss of jobs and mounting difficulties to even feed and shelter their families. “His rushed trip to the flood inundated district of Yan in Kedah on the government executive jet accompanied by an unwieldy entourage of political wannabees was widely criticised on social media. And the mega billboard especially commissioned and erected at the crisis site undoubtedly did not auger well for Ismail,” he said. As such, he said, Patriot concurs with the prevailing public opinion that the Cabinet is “the same, old bus loaded with the same passengers, but driven by a new driver”, adding that he was disappointed that the Cabinet remained as bloated as the preceding one. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

