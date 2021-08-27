‘THE SAME UNSUCCESSFUL PEOPLE WERE APPOINTED’ – MAHATHIR DISAPPOINTED WITH ISMAIL SABRI’S CABINET – SINGLES OUT SHAHIDAN – ‘THEY CAN TALK BUT WHEN IT COMES TO WORK, I DON’T SEE AN EMPHASIS ON HOW TO REDUCE THE COVID-19 CASES’

Dr M disappointed Ismail Sabri appointed ‘same Muhyiddin cabinet’

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new cabinet line-up has not impressed ex-premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad who panned the failure to break from the past.

Mahathir described the new cabinet as the “same cabinet” put together by Ismail Sabri’s immediate predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I find that there is not much difference from Muhyiddin’s cabinet.

“The same people were appointed even though under Muhyiddin, they were not able to show any successes.

“Yet, these unsuccessful people were reappointed,” he said in an audio recording shared with the press.

Mahathir was also not impressed by the handful of new faces. He singled out Arau MP Shahidan Kassim.

“There are additions such as people like Shahidan. They can talk, but when it comes to work, I don’t see an emphasis on how to reduce the Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Shahidan, who was appointed as the federal territories minister, has been a fierce critic of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was responsible for bringing down Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

Ismail Sabri, who is Muhyiddin’s ally, took over the premiership after the latter lost his majority.

Mindful that his majority is not much stronger than Muhyiddin’s, Ismail Sabri has adopted a more reconciliatory tone with the opposition, engaging them about possible reforms.

However, Mahathir was unhappy at the apparent lack of focus on Covid-19.

“Covid-19 cases are rising but they still talk about politics. Supposedly they want to cooperate with the opposition but it’s all political.

“When it comes to the people’s suffering – so many have died – no action or attention was given.

“So I am disappointed that there is no change compared to when it was under Muhyiddin. It’s the same,” he said.

Ismail Sabri today unveiled his cabinet line-up, which only saw five new ministers and four new deputy ministers.

The remaining 26 ministers (excluding Ismail Sabri) and 34 deputy ministers were either kept in the same portfolio or reshuffled.

MKINI

