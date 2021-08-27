IN DRASTIC U-TURN, ANWAR NOW QUESTIONS ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘RECYCLED’ CABINET – JUST 2 DAYS AFTER HINTING AT PAKATAN’S SUPPORT FOR NEW PM IN CONFIDENCE VOTE

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has criticised what he described as a “recycled” cabinet put together by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This was after Ismail Sabri today unveiled his cabinet line-up, which only saw five new ministers and four new deputy ministers.

The remaining 26 ministers (excluding Ismail Sabri) and 34 deputy ministers were either kept in the same portfolio or reshuffled.

“The country is facing a raging crisis due to Covid-19 and economic hardship that is crushing the people, particularly the lower class.

"But the measure taken (by Ismail Sabri) is only to recycle ministers who have failed to show that they can resolve problems effectively," he said in a video statement. Anwar noted that Ismail Sabri had given both new and reappointed ministers and deputy ministers 100 days to deliver.

However, he questioned how it would be different when the bulk of them had failed to deliver when they were in the previous cabinet led by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The prime minister gave them 100 days to show their performance.

“But for one-and-a-half years, they failed to show any progress that we can be proud of,” he said.

Anwar described the cabinet unveiled by Ismail Sabri today as a “major disappointment”.

The opposition leader added that the “uninspiring” cabinet would not be able to win investor confidence, be it domestic or international.

“The change that we had hoped for did not happen,” he said.

Anwar said the opposition will be vocal about the government’s performance if there is still no solid and effective plan to address the Covid-19 pandemic and the people’s livelihood.

Ismail Sabri, who is the Umno vice president, was sworn in as the prime minister last Saturday after Muhyiddin lost his majority.

He had been careful not to rock the boat as his majority is similar to Muhyiddin, shortly before his ouster.

The cabinet members are expected to be sworn in next Monday.

