THE 3 MINISTERS DROPPED BY ISMAIL – PAS’ KHAIRUDDIN, BERSATU’S REDZUAN & RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS’ ZULKIFLI

(centre from left) Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at the 14th Second Parliament Opening Ceremony at Kuala Lumpur

Three ministers from Muhyiddin’s Cabinet line-up not retained by Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Three ministers from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet were dropped from the list of ministers in Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet line-up.

The new Plantation Industries and Commodities minister is Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, while the minister in charge of religious affairs is PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad.

Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who was Rural and Regional Development Minister, is now the new special functions minister.

