THE 3 MINISTERS DROPPED BY ISMAIL – PAS’ KHAIRUDDIN, BERSATU’S REDZUAN & RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS’ ZULKIFLI

Three ministers from Muhyiddin’s Cabinet line-up not retained by Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Three ministers from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet were dropped from the list of ministers in Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Cabinet line-up.

They are Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (Plantation Industries and Commodities), Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri (Religious Affairs) and Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof (Special Functions).

The new Plantation Industries and Commodities minister is Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, while the minister in charge of religious affairs is PAS vice-president Senator Idris Ahmad.

Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, who was Rural and Regional Development Minister, is now the new special functions minister.

ANN

.