Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has questioned the omission of outgoing Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said from the newly announced cabinet of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Leading the chorus of criticism that indicated Ismail Sabri’s cabinet was too similar to that of outgoing prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Yeoh tweeted it was “just the same old composition of #KerajaanGagal” and that the same politicians were rotating office in Putrajaya.

“Ismail Sabri’s cabinet is nothing more inspiring than Muhyiddin’s cabinet,” she said.

“Children will have no reliable spokesperson and how can Azalina be excluded? I now want Ismail Sabri to make Azalina speaker for greater check and balance.”

Yeoh also questioned why the Federal Territories minister post went from Kelantanese Annuar Musa to Shahidan Kassim of Perlis, and said that “KL needs a KL voice!”

Meanwhile, former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman described the new appointments as a wasted opportunity to appoint good individuals, naming Azalina and Umno Youth leaders Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki and Shahril Hamdan among others.

“Umno supposedly wanted to replace Muhyiddin’s failed government, but when Umno has the power to appoint a new cabinet, the same thing is done.

“This is #KerajaanGagal 2.0.

“Why re-appoint ministers who are clearly not performing well? Why are leaders with bad records still part of this government?,” he asked on Facebook.

He said it was as if Muhyiddin’s government took leave for about two weeks before returning to duty.

Former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman

PSM deputy chairperson S Arutchelvan said the whole appointment was very anti-climatic.

“The biggest mistake Ismail Sabri made is making the announcement live. Hype but what a disappointment for the rakyat. There was hardly any change.

“The only significant change was Khairy made the Health minister while retaining all the controversial ministers.

And it is still a fat cabinet. Big and bulky,” he told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, PKR treasurer-general Lee Cheang Chung was sarcastic about the move of Dr Adham Baba from the health minister post to the science, technology, and innovation minister post.

“Here is a man who touted warm water as a treatment for Covid-19 and said that there were 500 countries in the world,” tweeted Lee. MKINI

TWITTER.COM / MKINI

