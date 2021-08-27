HERE COMES THE HOT GAS – KIT SIANG SAYS SUPPORT ‘CONFIDENCE, SUPPLY & REFORM’ AGREEMENT IF BIPARTISANSHIP GENUINE – SURE THING, BUT DID ISMAIL SABRI EVEN OFFER CSRA?

Kit Siang supports confidence and supply deal if bipartisanship genuine

DAP leader Lim Kit Siang today expressed support for a genuine “confidence supply reform agreement” (CSRA) with Putrajaya to resolve the Covid-19 pandemic.

The agreement is needed in order to set aside political differences and focus on handling the pandemic, he said, urging all Malaysians unite behind the goal.

“Reducing Covid-19 cases to first triple-digit and then double-digit figures and reducing the Covid-19 deaths to first double-digit and then single-digit figures is of the most paramount and critical importance,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.

“This is why I support, in principle, Pakatan Harapan and the opposition reaching a CSRA with the Government so that we put politics aside for 12-18 months and focus on winning the war against the Covid-19 pandemic, return the country to normality and embark on economic and national recovery.”

His caveat is that the agreement must be “meaningful” and not “hollow”.

Lim’s statement follows a meeting on Wednesday between new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and opposition leaders PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

In separate statements after the meeting, Ismail and Anwar, the latter on behalf of Pakatan Harapan parties, both highlighted the need for bipartisanship to focus on the people’s welfare

Anwar said measures to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic and the people’s welfare were discussed, while Guan Seng raised an interest-free loan moratorium and Mohamad pointed out that new measures were needed to combat Covid-19 as old ones had failed.

Anwar also said that if the opposition’s suggestions were considered, the opposition would not “complicate matters”, when asked by media recently about Ismail’s confidence vote in Parliament as ordered by the king.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.