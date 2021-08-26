ISMAIL SABRI TO ANNOUNCE CABINET LINE-UP AT 11AM ON FRIDAY – SWEARING-IN ON MONDAY

Cabinet line-up announcement on Friday

PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister will unveil his new Cabinet at 11am on Friday (Aug 27) and they will be sworn in on Monday (Aug 30).

“The swearing-in of Federal ministers and deputy Federal ministers will take place on Aug 30, at 2.30pm,” said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, it was reported that there would be no announcements on the new Cabinet line-up on Thursday (Aug 26).

“The Prime Minister will not be making any announcements today,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a short statement to the media on Thursday.

The Prime Minister had submitted the list of his proposed Cabinet to the King on Thursday morning in Kuantan.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Prime Minister on Aug 21.

ANN

