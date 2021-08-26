UNTIL PAKATAN COMES UP WITH A NEW PM CANDIDATE – DON’T WASTE THE PEOPLE’S TIME WITH ‘BIG TENT’ HOT GAS – EXPERTS MINCE NO WORDS WITH PAKATAN – EVEN AS UPKO MAN ADMITS ANWAR’S REFUSAL TO CEDE WAY TO SHAFIE, DESPITE FAILING TO GET THE NUMBERS HIMSELF, RUINED THE OPPOSITION’S CHANCES

Anwar-Shafie competition ruined opposition’s chances, hints youth leader

KOTA KINABALU: The rivalry between PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim and Warisan president Shafie Apdal over who should be the prime minister candidate had cost the bloc its chances to regain the hot seat, a Sabah opposition youth leader has hinted.

Without specifically mentioning the names of the two leaders, Upko Youth chief Felix Joseph Saang said: “There is no doubt that in the beginning, there was a bit of internal competition and confusion in the opposition itself on the selection of the PM candidate.

“This ultimately hurt all the parties in the opposition,” he said in a statement here today.

“However, that is in the past. Let this be a lesson to us all. Let us not repeat the same mistake, especially in the 15th general election (GE15).”

In the end, he said the opposition bloc eventually managed to garner the support of 105 MPs for Anwar although it was not enough to elevate him as Malaysia’s ninth premier.

Shafie was initially in the running with Anwar to be the opposition’s candidate for the then vacant prime minister’s post.

The final choice, however, depended on who could get the additional support needed from outside the bloc of opposition parties.

Shafie backed out of the running later, saying his party would fully support Anwar.

Despite this setback, Saang noted the opposition could learn from the experience, saying “it is safe to say that there is room for improvement”.

As such, he called on all the other opposition parties to accept the invitation made by Anwar for them to join or work with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The opposition must first settle their differences among themselves before they can come up with common policies and effective plans in taking the country forward, such as the handling of the pandemic and the recovery of the economy,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar said he would meet leaders of other opposition parties to invite them to join or work with PH.

In a statement, PH’s presidential council said this was in line with the coalition’s “big tent” concept in strengthening the opposition bloc.

Saang said this proposal warranted serious consideration from all opposition parties so that they can have a common agenda of providing a real and solid alternative for the people in GE15.

“The opposition does not have much time left as the elections could be held any time soon.

“We must be prepared and our grassroots must start acting now. It is high time for the opposition parties to unite. We must act as one voice,” he said.

Upko Youth, he added, would remain steadfast in its stand to support the top leadership’s decision to work with parties that fight for multiracial ideologies.

Upko now has one MP in Wilfred Madius Tangau. FMT

PH can’t pitch big tent yet, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Two political analysts see Pakatan Harapan’s idea of uniting all opposition parties as a non-starter until they can agree on a candidate for prime minister.

The main contenders are PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Warisan chief Shafie Apdal and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Yesterday, a statement from PH said Anwar would be meeting the leaders of other opposition parties to invite them to join the coalition or work with it under its “big tent” concept of reinforcing the opposition bloc.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the big tent framework could be a success, but only in theory. It would not work if the different parties could not agree on the choice of a leader for the bloc, he told FMT.

Former academic Azmi Hassan agreed, saying he did not think an opposition bloc would win the next general election without first reaching a consensus on the candidate for prime minister.

“The only way for the opposition to get confidence from voters is for all parties to be under one big tent and, in order for this strategy to work, these parties have to fully agree on who should lead the opposition coalition,” he said.

Oh also said the opposition parties would face a major challenge, especially in the fight for Malay votes, if they decided against banding together before the election.

“Malay voters in this country are very conservative and they tend to vote for Umno and PAS,” he said.

He noted that only 25% of Malays voted for PH in the last general election.

“If more opposition parties are now vying for the 25%, then, of course, it’s going to further dilute the opposition’s vote, whereas Umno and PAS will still have an ironclad 75% of Malay votes,” he said.

Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said the big tent strategy was feasible if it meant that all opposition parties would adhere to the basic principle of working together to capture Putrajaya.

He said there were various layers of cooperation available for these parties, such as agreeing on the seats each would be contesting for.

He suggested that PH initiate a discussion to assess the reaction of other opposition parties to the idea of a big tent framework and then conduct an exercise to find out how voters would react. FMT

