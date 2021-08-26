BOMBSHELL – PAS TO BURY THE HATCHET WITH DAP? A DAY AFTER UMNO, PAS SAYS ‘BIPARTISAN CO-OPERATION A MATURE POLITICAL APPROACH THAT PRIORITISES NATIONAL INTERESTS & THE WELL-BEING OF THE PEOPLE REGARDLESS OF DIFFERENCES’ – DOES THIS ALSO MEAN HADI & CO WON’T BACK ANY MOVE FROM SNEAKY AZMIN CARTEL TO OVERTHROW ISMAIL SABRI – IF AZMIN IS NOT NAMED DPM?

Bipartisan cooperation a step in right direction, says PAS

PAS will bury the hatchet with the opposition and will work towards cross-party political cooperation as the country struggles with the health, economic and social crisis, said Takiyuddin Hassan.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general said the call by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to have bipartisan cooperation in the country was a step in the right direction.

“This is a mature political approach that prioritises national interests and the well-being of the people regardless of differences.



“PAS is of the view that the steps taken are in line with the current political reality in the context of the administration of countries around the world where there is no dominance of a single political party after a general election is held,” Takiyuddin said in a statement today.

RELATED STORY:

Consensus between PM and Pakatan a start of positive new era, says Khaled Nordin

Takiyuddin lauds political bipartisanship, says will benefit Malaysia’s Covid-19 fight

In his inaugural speech, Ismail said it was imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and that this includes cross-party cooperation.

“We need to find common ground and move towards building a consensus for the security and safety of our family, the Malaysian Family,” Ismail said.

Takiyuddin, who was the former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), said he welcomes the response of the leaders of the main opposition parties to the national recovery efforts carried out by the federal government.

“This provides ample space for all parties to contribute ideas and thoughts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects, which include economic and social aspects,” he said.

Takiyuddin, the Kota Baru MP, also said that the party is confident that the government will continue to create more constructive cooperation involving all stakeholders including the opposition towards reform measures covering all sectors, institutions and segments of society.

He hoped this would be a good start for the formation of a new political landscape in the country that values well-being, harmony and justice for all citizens from a plural society.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.