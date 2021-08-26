NEW COVID CASES SKYROCKET TO 24,599 – EVEN AS NEW PM ISMAIL SABRI DILLY-DALLIES OVER CABINET APPOINTMENTS

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a record 24,599 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The previous record was 23,564 infections on Aug 20.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 1,640,843.

Selangor again recorded the highest number of cases with 6,936.

This was followed by Sabah with 3,487 cases, Johor (2,785), Penang (2,078), Sarawak (2,024), Kedah (1,538), Kelantan (1,312), Perak (1,170), Kuala Lumpur (881), Pahang (690), Terengganu (567), Negeri Sembilan (526), Melaka (515), Perlis (67), Putrajaya (20) and Labuan (3).

The number of infections in Sabah and Penang is the highest to date. The previous record was 3,376 and 2,054, respectively, both reported on Aug 24.

The number of infections in Johor was also its highest to date. The previous record was 1,832 on Aug 25.

MKINI

