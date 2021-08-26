HAS ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘HIGHLY SENSITIVE’ CABINET LINEUP HIT A SNAG? ALL EYES ON ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER ISMAIL MEETS AGONG IN KUANTAN – BUT IT WON’T BE TODAY, SAYS PMO

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will not be making any announcement today, according to his office.

Earlier, there was speculation and anticipation that Ismail Sabri would unveil his cabinet line-up this evening.

The prime minister has submitted his cabinet list to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during a meeting in Kuantan, Pahang today.

There had been intense lobbying for cabinet posts by parties – such as GPS calling for a second deputy prime minister post to be held by one of its MPs.

Umno Youth had also asked for party deputy president Mohamad Hasan to be made finance minister.

Meanwhile, Umno sources alleged that Gombak MP Azmin Ali threatened to withdraw support if he is not made deputy prime minister. Azmin’s aide has denied that any threats were made.

There is some expectation that Ismail Sabri’s cabinet will not be too different from the previous Muhyiddin Yassin government.

Earlier, The Star reported the cabinet line-up was supposed to have been presented yesterday but was postponed to today as the ruler was not in Kuala Lumpur.

The report added that the prime minister was asked to assemble his government before Merdeka Day (Aug 31).

After the line-up is submitted to the Agong, the next step will be to swear in the new ministers which can take place as soon as tomorrow. MKINI