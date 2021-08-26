SO WHO IS ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘MALAYSIAN FAMILY’ – ONLY UMNO, PAS & BERSATU? FOR SURE IT DOESN’T & NEVER WILL INCLUDE PAKATAN – SO WAKE UP ANWAR & CO! CYNICAL OR SIMPLY TOO FED UP OF THE ENDLESS POLITICAL CHICANERY – MALAYSIANS RIDICULE NEW PM’S ‘CONDESCENDING’ SPEECH

By all accounts, it was a lovely speech on Aug 22, just a day after he became Malaysia’s ninth prime minister.

Inspirational? Nay! It was, unfortunately, one of the usual “feel good” speeches a jubilant leader would make after having attained a high office and achieving his key goal in politics.

You know, the kind of speech that is condescending, yet doesn’t sound like one. But it will make the speaker feel good, powerful even, and your listeners, confused but contented and happy.

Let us recap what the new prime minister said about the “Malaysian Family”:

I am pushing the concept of a Malaysian Family because it is more inclusive.

We need to find common ground and build consensus for the security and safety of our family, the Malaysian Family.

The concept of a Malaysian Family is akin to the strength of a nation bound together by values found within families with a proper upbringing

I would like to appeal to all parliamentarians, whether within or outside of government, to unite and work together as one Malaysian Family to help our nation recover.

I agree with all the pointers – they sounded inclusively welcoming and which all good men and women should embrace without hesitation. It would be almost a sin not to.

Why, the concept preaches unity, family values, and finding common ground and building consensus – just the tonic we need at these crucial and difficult times. The “Malaysian Family” will surely find ready and easy support.

Not unexpectedly, a weary opposition appeared more open to the new prime minister’s overtures. I think they might also feel comfortable being a part of Ismail’s “Malaysian Family”.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was the first to react, stating that DAP would be open to considering the new PM’s initiatives if the opposition is not made a rubber stamp.

Even before Ismail was officially appointed as the new PM, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang had also extended an olive branch, saying that Anwar Ibrahim should be deputy prime minister in a unity government.

Other Pakatan Harapan leaders followed suit in welcoming the PM’s much-touted “Malaysian Family” concept but were quickly disappointed.

The following day after his “feel good” inaugural address, Ismail made it clear that he was not interested in a unity government with the opposition.

“There is no cooperation with the opposition that will involve the cabinet. Cooperation does not necessarily mean in the cabinet,” the PM said.

There you go. Within 24 hours, the “Malaysian Family” philosophy promised by the PM has been thrown out of the window. All conveniently too.

What does this mean? It is quite clear that the opposition will never be part of Ismail’s “Malaysian Family”.

So I must ask the prime minister. Who are your “Malaysian Family” then?

It’s obvious now, isn’t it? Ismail will surely count the 114 members of Parliament who supported him as prime minister as his foremost “family members”.

Surely, the new PM will look after them first. They will get plum cabinet posts, chairs of GLCs, made directors of statutory bodies, etc.

This is another great concern of the rakyat. Will Ismail be appointing another bloated cabinet, just like the former PM Muhyiddin Yassin?

The new PM needs a cabinet but does he need 72 ministers and deputy ministers and six other ministerial advisers as in the previous administration? Don’t try it, Ismail. Don’t!

I think it is a shame for the new PM to paint a rosy picture of a “Malaysian Family”, giving his would-be believers a false sense of hope, albeit for just 24 hours. A great disappointment, really.

Don’t expect me to believe Ismail and his “Malaysian Family” concept anymore. Enough of sugar-coated words from our politicians.

I wish Harapan leaders good luck in their efforts to work with Ismail’s administration to strengthen the parliamentary institution and acknowledge the importance of an independent judiciary and good governance.

However, I must also remind Harapan that they are not part of and will never be part of Ismail’s “Malaysian Family”. It is now clear that a unity government with the opposition in the cabinet is wishful thinking.

While it is only fair to state that we should all give Ismail a chance to prove himself, let me say for myself that I do not expect any significant changes in Malaysia from now until GE15 in 2023.

Well, my new prime minister does not consider me a part of his “Malaysian Family”. Hence, I have very little faith and confidence in him but I do wish him well.

MKINI

.