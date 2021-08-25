AHEAD OF UNVEILING OF CABINET, ‘CLUELESS BUT CUNNING’ ISMAIL SABRI MEETS PAKATAN’S TOP LEADERS – IN WHAT MANY SEE AS A MESSAGE TO ‘DEMANDING’ BERSATU THAT IF THEY DON’T LIKE HIS MINISTER CHOICES & THREATEN TO WITHDRAW – ‘DUMB AS DOORKNOBS’ ANWAR & CO ARE THERE TO BE ‘UTILIZED’
PM meets Pakatan leaders today
The meeting is called as speculation mounts on the new cabinet line-up that Ismail is expected to announce soon. TMI
Anwar, Guan Eng and Mat Sabu to meet with PM today
The heads of Pakatan Harapan will be meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the latter’s office today.
PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu were invited to meet Ismail Sabri, according to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2pm.
Ismail Sabri has ruled out the possibility of a unity government.
However, the prime minister has invited the opposition to join the National Recovery Council and a Covid-19 special committee.
Harapan has not made a decision on the matter, but Lim said that DAP would be open to consider it if the opposition is not made a rubber stamp. MKINI
