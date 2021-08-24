BERSATU SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER LAJIM UKIN IN CRITICAL CONDITION – AS COVID-19 CONTINUES TO SPIKE IN SABAH

KOTA KINABALU: Veteran Sabah politician Datuk Lajim Ukin is battling Covid-19 infection as the viral pandemic continues to spike in Sabah.

The 66-year-old, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council member, has been hospitalised at the private specialist hospital since Aug 13.

His condition remains critical, according to Lajim’ special officer Ismail Norazman.

Lajim, who is also the Amanah Ikthiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman, has been placed under an induced coma to help with his recovery since late Tuesday (Aug 24) afternoon, the aides to the former Beaufort MP and Klias assemblyman said.

They said that Lajim’s existing heart and kidney ailments were also complicating his recovery, which was what made his doctors to decide to induce a coma.

Ismail said that Lajim had gone to the Sabah northern Kudat district to attend a Sabah Chief Minister function on Aug 12 and on his return, he took ill before he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to the Sept 26 snap state election, Lajim joined Bersatu and supported the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition to win the state government from Warisan Plus.

ANN

