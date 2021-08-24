IN JUST A FEW DAYS, UMNO BACK TO ITS ‘SHOWING OFF’ WAYS – AS VIRAL CLIPS OF ‘SCORES OF CARS FOLLOWING ISMAIL SABRI WITH MPs EVEN USING HIS PM’S PLANE, START TO ANGER COVID-HIT MALAYSIANS – RAFIDAH TELLS ‘NEW’ GOVT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR SPENDING

This came after a group of Umno MPs tagged along with Ismail Sabri onboard a government jet to visit flood-hit areas in Kedah yesterday, a move that had been widely criticised on social media.

Umno supreme council member Mohd Alwi Che Ahmad said this did not reflect well on the prime minister or Umno.

“Yesterday it was viral, scores of cars followed. (MPs) used the prime minister’s plane. It’s ok to come on board, but this is (Umno’s) old image.

“This image makes people mad at us, so don’t be excessive. You can go but don’t show off,” he said when met by reporters after the Kelantan state assembly sitting today.

“I don’t like it that in just a few days (of Ismail Sabri being sworn in) we act this way. Don’t ‘overdose’ (in crowding the prime minister),” he also said.

Yesterday’s trip to flood-hit areas in Yan and Kuala Muda in Kedah was his first working trip as prime minister.

Among the Umno lawmakers allegedly photographed on board the executive plane were Mahdzir Khalid (Padang Terap), Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau), Hasan Arifin (Rompin) and Mohd Salim Sharif (Jempol).

Ismail Sabri’s entourage was allegedly so large, reportedly over 50 cars were in his convoy from place to place.

There was also criticism over a billboard in Kuala Muda which welcomed the prime minister on his visit.

Some 1,000 homes in Yan and Kuala Muda we ravaged by the floods.

The waters had also claimed the lives of at least five people. MKINI

Be accountable for your spending, Rafidah tells ‘new’ govt