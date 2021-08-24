IN JUST A FEW DAYS, UMNO BACK TO ITS ‘SHOWING OFF’ WAYS – AS VIRAL CLIPS OF ‘SCORES OF CARS FOLLOWING ISMAIL SABRI WITH MPs EVEN USING HIS PM’S PLANE, START TO ANGER COVID-HIT MALAYSIANS – RAFIDAH TELLS ‘NEW’ GOVT TO BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR SPENDING

This came after a group of Umno MPs tagged along with Ismail Sabri onboard a government jet to visit flood-hit areas in Kedah yesterday, a move that had been widely criticised on social media.
Umno supreme council member Mohd Alwi Che Ahmad said this did not reflect well on the prime minister or Umno.
“Yesterday it was viral, scores of cars followed. (MPs) used the prime minister’s plane. It’s ok to come on board, but this is (Umno’s) old image.
“I don’t like it that in just a few days (of Ismail Sabri being sworn in) we act this way. Don’t ‘overdose’ (in crowding the prime minister),” he also said.
Yesterday’s trip to flood-hit areas in Yan and Kuala Muda in Kedah was his first working trip as prime minister.
Among the Umno lawmakers allegedly photographed on board the executive plane were Mahdzir Khalid (Padang Terap), Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau), Hasan Arifin (Rompin) and Mohd Salim Sharif (Jempol).
Ismail Sabri’s entourage was allegedly so large, reportedly over 50 cars were in his convoy from place to place.
There was also criticism over a billboard in Kuala Muda which welcomed the prime minister on his visit.
Some 1,000 homes in Yan and Kuala Muda we ravaged by the floods.
The waters had also claimed the lives of at least five people. MKINI
Be accountable for your spending, Rafidah tells ‘new’ govt
PETALING JAYA: Former federal minister Rafidah Aziz has urged the “new” government led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be responsible and transparent in running the country, especially when it comes to its finances.
In a Facebook post, Rafidah reminded the government that every ringgit in its coffers came from Malaysia’s stakeholders, whether it was the rakyat or business entities paying taxes, duties and various fees.
“(The government needs) To ensure that every expenditure will benefit the rakyat, whether directly or indirectly; to be accountable for any expenditure and be open to scrutiny by the public accounts committee and Parliament.
“No one will question the use of anybody’s grandfather’s money or one’s inheritance or money earned honestly. But the rakyat will always question how the government spends their (the rakyat’s) money,” she said.
The former international trade and industry minister said no money should be spent on “frivolous” and “ego-boosting” events, as Putrajaya should manage public funds with integrity and a sense of responsibility.
She added that the previous government had used Covid-19 as an excuse to avoid tabling government expenditures in Parliament, while Malaysians only got to know about the millions and billions that have already been spent.
“It is bad and irresponsible management and governance when the books are not open to scrutiny.
“It is hoped that the so-called ‘new’ government will show responsibility and integrity in running our country, and not continue to do things that will ultimately ruin our country.
“There is only a thin line between ‘running’ the country, and ‘ruining’ it,” she warned.
The new government has already come under attack for a “Welcome” billboard for the prime minister paid for by the district office of flood-hit Kuala Muda district in Kedah and the abnormally large entourage travelling with him on the official airplane and an estimated 50-car convoy. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
