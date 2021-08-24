AZALINA GETS READY TO BECOME A MINISTER – RESIGNS AS DEPUTY SPEAKER – EVEN AS SPEAKER AZHAR TELLS MPs TO NOMINATE HER REPLACEMENT
Azalina confirms resignation as Deputy Speaker
PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has resigned as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker.
The Pengerang MP cited several reasons for her resignation including conflict of roles and responsibilities between being an Umno supreme council member and MP in a ruling coalition.
“Past events have revealed conflicting decisions within Umno as a party and MPs of a coalition government.
“In the future, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Lower House should be suspended from any political party posts to ensure political impartiality, which is a key feature of the Office, so he or she can effectively function without fear or favour,” she said.
“My personal value system pertaining to the rule of law, parliamentary democracy, check and balance since the Emergency Proclamation in January 2021 has been consistent.
“My frustration and distress are public knowledge, and the reasons known.
“My official capacity is warranted by law and process, which is to uphold the Federal Constitution and standing orders of the Lower House at all costs,” she said.
She added that lack of consultation and joint decision-making impacted her performance as deputy speaker.
“As per standing order, a Deputy Speaker cannot make his or her own ruling in the Dewan.
“Shared decision making and responsibility, impartiality, fairness, and mutual respect are the key elements which I wish to see in the Malaysian Parliament,” she said.
Azalina added that with the appointment of the new Prime Minister, and the public’s loud and clear demand for multiparty cooperation, she tendered her resignation to vacate her seat so that the government and the Opposition might have more room to reset the Dewan Rakyat so that the house can truly function as the forum for professional competition and collaboration between parties on policies and governance.
“I will support any reforms the government and the Opposition may want to move in their collective wisdom,” she said. ANN
All MPs told to nominate Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker candidate, says Art Harun
PETALING JAYA: All MPs may now nominate a candidate for the recently vacated Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker position following the resignation of Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, says Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.
He said that the Dewan Rakyat secretary has informed all MPs on Tuesday (Aug 24) that they may proceed to nominate a candidate by giving a 14-day notice.
Azhar said that if MPs nominated more than one candidate, the Dewan Rakyat would take a vote by ballot to decide but if there is only one candidate named, then there will not be any voting required.
“Any Member of Parliament may nominate a candidate. All MPs have been informed of this today by the Dewan Rakyat secretary.
“If there’s only one candidate, there will not be any voting at all and the Dewan Rakyat secretary would declare the sole candidate as Deputy Speaker.
“If there are more than one, there will be voting by ballot but no debate,” he said when contacted on Tuesday (Aug 24).
Azhar said that the appointment of a new Deputy Speaker would be the first business at the very next sitting after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address.
“A Deputy Speaker will have to be appointed at the first sitting after her (Azalina’s) resignation.
“That business shall be the first business at the next sitting (after the royal address),” he added.
On Monday (Aug 23), Azalina, who is also Pengerang MP, resigned from her post as Deputy Speaker, citing reasons such as conflict of roles and responsibilities between being an MP in a ruling coalition and member of the Umno supreme council. ANN
