AZALINA GETS READY TO BECOME A MINISTER – RESIGNS AS DEPUTY SPEAKER – EVEN AS SPEAKER AZHAR TELLS MPs TO NOMINATE HER REPLACEMENT

Azalina confirms resignation as Deputy Speaker

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has resigned as Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker.

The Pengerang MP cited several reasons for her resignation including conflict of roles and responsibilities between being an Umno supreme council member and MP in a ruling coalition.

“Past events have revealed conflicting decisions within Umno as a party and MPs of a coalition government.

“In the future, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Lower House should be suspended from any political party posts to ensure political impartiality, which is a key feature of the Office, so he or she can effectively function without fear or favour,” she said.

She added that the developments in the past 17 months have led her to reflect on the institutional defects of our parliamentary institutions as well as her own limitations to discharge duties well without compromising professional integrity.

“My personal value system pertaining to the rule of law, parliamentary democracy, check and balance since the Emergency Proclamation in January 2021 has been consistent.

“My frustration and distress are public knowledge, and the reasons known.

“My official capacity is warranted by law and process, which is to uphold the Federal Constitution and standing orders of the Lower House at all costs,” she said.

She added that lack of consultation and joint decision-making impacted her performance as deputy speaker.

“As per standing order, a Deputy Speaker cannot make his or her own ruling in the Dewan.

“Shared decision making and responsibility, impartiality, fairness, and mutual respect are the key elements which I wish to see in the Malaysian Parliament,” she said.

Azalina added that with the appointment of the new Prime Minister, and the public’s loud and clear demand for multiparty cooperation, she tendered her resignation to vacate her seat so that the government and the Opposition might have more room to reset the Dewan Rakyat so that the house can truly function as the forum for professional competition and collaboration between parties on policies and governance.

“I will support any reforms the government and the Opposition may want to move in their collective wisdom,” she said. ANN

