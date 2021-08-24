MUSA AMAN’S SON DIES AT AGE 34 – DUE TO COVID-19

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s son Mohammad Hayssam has died this morning. He was 34.

Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supain, in his Facebook post, said Hayssam passed away at the Gleneagles hospital here.

However, there was no mention on the cause of Hayssam’s death.

“Let us all pray that his soul will be placed among the pious and those who do good deeds,” Hamsan posted.

Mohammad Hayssam is married to Kawang assemblyman’s daughter Fitri Hana Ghulam Haidar in 2017. NST

Musa Aman’s son Hayssam passes away at 34 due to Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The youngest son of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman passed away after a battle with cancer and Covid-19. He was 34.

Mohammed Hayssam had been battling lymphoma cancer but was infected with Covid-19 before passing away at the Gleneagles Hospital here, according to his father-in-law Datuk Gulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, who is the Yayasan Sabah director.

He said arrangements were being made by the Health Department for Hayssam’s funeral at the family’s hometown in Sabah’s interior Bingkor in the Keningau district.

He said that Hayssam was showing improvement in his cancer treatment but the Covid-19 infection complicated his medical condition.

Hayssam married Ghulam’s daughter, Fiti Hana, in January 2017.

Hayssam is one of Musa’s four children. His elder brother, Yamani Hafez, is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Sipitang MP. ANN

