BOMBSHELL – AZMIN CARTEL STARTS TO SHOW HAND – TO AVOID DEFECTIONS, AZMIN TO BE MADE DPM, CLAIMS REPORT – BUT WILL UMNO’S HISHAM & BERSATU’S HAMZAH MAKE WAY SO EASILY?

Azmin poised to become DPM, according to Bersatu, Umno sources

Gombak MP Azmin Ali is poised to become the country’s next deputy prime minister, according to sources in Bersatu and Umno.

A Bersatu source, who is aligned to Azmin, told Malaysiakini there was a “strong likelihood” that the Gombak MP was going to become the deputy prime minister.

Three Umno sources, who are on the supreme council including two who are MPs, also claimed Azmin is set to clinch the post.

However, two of the sources – who are in opposite Umno factions – told Malaysiakini that this was done in order to avoid defections.

Both sources claimed that Azmin had threatened to withdraw support from the fragile Ismail Sabri Yaakob government if he was not given the post.

Ismail Sabri, who was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday, has the support of 114 lawmakers.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Azmin commands the loyalty of at least 10 MPs, enough to trigger Ismail Sabri’s downfall should they withdraw support.

Malaysiakini has contacted Azmin’s camp for comment.

When contacted, an MP, who is in Azmin’s faction, denied any threats were made to get the deputy prime minister post.

Meanwhile, Bersatu supreme council member Razali Idris denied that any decision on the deputy prime minister post has been made, and that this would be decided between Ismail Sabri and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Gombak MP was one of three Bersatu leaders said to be in the running to be Ismail Sabri’s deputy.

The other two are Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin, and supreme council member Redzuan Mohd Yusof.

Sarawak’s GPS is also lobbying for there to be a second deputy prime minister post to be filled by one of its MPs.

MKINI

