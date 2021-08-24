ON MAIDEN TRIP, ISMAIL SABRI ALREADY LUGS ALONG ‘ENTOURAGE OF UMNO MPs’ TO TRAVEL WITH HIM ON BOARD THE PLUSH PM AIRCRAFT TO KEDAH – FLOUTS SOPs, ANGERS THE PUBLIC WITH HIS ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ – ‘NEW GOVT? SAME BLATANT DISREGARD FOR SOPS’

Criticism has also been levelled over a billboard erected in Kuala Muda, one of the flood-hit areas, welcoming the prime minister on his visit.
Ismail Sabri had flown to Kedah yesterday aboard a government jet.
Among the Umno lawmakers allegedly photographed on board were Mahdzir Khalid (Padang Terap), Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak), Ismail Mohamed Said (Kuala Krau), Hasan Arifin (Rompin) and Mohd Salim Sharif (Jempol).
Malaysiakini has contacted Ismail Sabri’s office and several of the MPs involved for comment.
PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir said the new prime minister’s visit to Kedah yesterday was tone-deaf and showed he was out of touch with the plight and suffering of flood victims.
“It is no wonder that some netizens believe that this is a study trip that is wasteful.
“Besides that, what is the point of erecting a large billboard saying ‘welcome and congratulations Ismail Sabri on the appointment as prime minister’ in the middle of a disaster area?
“Is this a ‘gimmick’ for him to introduce himself to disaster victims, who are still struggling with the aftermath, that he is the new prime minister?” Akmal asked in a statement.
The Johor Bahru MP said there were also allegations that Ismail Sabri and his entourage had more than 50 cars in their convoy.
He added that there is an alleged video showing the prime minister and his entourage not following social distancing measures, which sets a bad example.
Some 1,000 homes in Yan and Kuala Muda we ravaged by the floods.
The waters had also claimed the lives of at least five people. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
