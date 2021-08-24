ON MAIDEN TRIP, ISMAIL SABRI ALREADY LUGS ALONG ‘ENTOURAGE OF UMNO MPs’ TO TRAVEL WITH HIM ON BOARD THE PLUSH PM AIRCRAFT TO KEDAH – FLOUTS SOPs, ANGERS THE PUBLIC WITH HIS ‘DOUBLE STANDARDS’ – ‘NEW GOVT? SAME BLATANT DISREGARD FOR SOPS’

PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has come under fire for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) by chairing a meeting with Umno leaders in a crowded room.

“New government? Same blatant disregard for SOPs,” he tweeted.

The picture was taken in Kedah, during Ismail’s trip to Yan and Kuala Muda to visit victims affected by the floods in Gunung Jerai.

Several other pictures of the trip that went viral on social media have also attracted flak from social media users and lawmakers.

Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasir also shared a picture of Ismail on his Twitter account and the same lawmakers on the government’s jet calling it tone deaf.

“While we appreciate the funding to help the victims of the flood, he (Ismail) doesn’t seem to understand the people’s suffering. It is no wonder that some social media users feel this is a wasteful field trip.

“Besides that, what is the point of erecting a large billboard saying ‘welcome and congratulations Ismail Sabri on your appointment as prime minister’ in the middle of a disaster area?

“Is this a gimmick for him to introduce himself as the new prime minister to disaster victims who are still struggling from the aftermath?” Akmal said in a statement on Facebook.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has come under fire barely a few days in the hot seat after a picture surfaced online of him allegedly flouting SOPs in a meeting with Umno leaders

https://t.co/OufgXzEwf2 — M. Kula Segaran (@mkula) August 24, 2021

The PKR youth leader added that Ismail’s entourage consisted of more than 50 cars.

The trip to Yan was his maiden trip as prime minister after he was sworn in on Saturday.

The floods have claimed five victims so far while one is still missing.

About 800 houses in Yan and another 200 in Kuala Muda were also affected by the disaster. TMI