PAKATAN Harapan (PH) should formally invite other opposition parties to join the coalition to further maintain and strengthen the support it has garnered from these parties, Hannah Yeoh said today.

In a joint statement with Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Amanah senator Raj Munni Sabu, the Segambut lawmaker said this move is in line with PH’s “Big Tent” concept to overcome political games and manoeuvring.

“The country was once again thrust into a leadership crisis when Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister.

“Though PH and other opposition parties named Anwar Ibrahim (PKR president) as their choice, he only got 105 votes, which was not enough.

“The total support of 105 opposition MPs needs to be maintained and further refined in the form of a more formal understanding towards the next general election,” Yeoh said in the statement, which was posted on her Facebook page.

To that extent, she suggested that coalition officially sends invites to all opposition parties, consisting of Warisan, MUDA, Pejuang, Upko and PSB, to join PH,” said the statement signed by PKR’s Maria Chin Abdullah, DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and Wanita PH deputy chief senator Raj Munni Sabu.

“This formalisation can convince the people in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak that Harapan is the most appropriate choice to lead Malaysia. Please hurry and expedite this,” she said.

Yesterday, PH’s presidential council said it will strengthen itself as a political bloc under the leadership of Anwar.

It added that preparations for the 15th general election, including talks on seats, a manifesto, the leadership line-up, candidates and a strategy to win the people’s mandate, is underway.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.