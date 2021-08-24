OUT OF FAVOUR & FAST LOSING CREDIBILITY – PAKATAN MPs START TO CHAFE AT TOP LEADERSHIP’S OUTDATED ‘ANWAR ONLY, NO TO CHANGE’ STANCE – ‘THE TOTAL SUPPORT OF 105 OPPOSITION MPS NEEDS TO BE MAINTAINED & REFINED IN THE FORM OF A MORE FORMAL UNDERSTANDING TOWARDS GE15’ – SPOT ON! BUT WILL ANWAR RELINQUISH HIS TOXIC & UNREASONABLE DEMANDS FOR THE PM’S POST – WHY SHOULD HE DEEM IT TO BE HIS SOLE PREROGATIVE & ONLY HE HAS THE RIGHT TO BE PM!
Invite other opposition parties to join Pakatan, urge lawmakers
PAKATAN Harapan (PH) should formally invite other opposition parties to join the coalition to further maintain and strengthen the support it has garnered from these parties, Hannah Yeoh said today.
In a joint statement with Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and Amanah senator Raj Munni Sabu, the Segambut lawmaker said this move is in line with PH’s “Big Tent” concept to overcome political games and manoeuvring.
“The country was once again thrust into a leadership crisis when Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister.
“Though PH and other opposition parties named Anwar Ibrahim (PKR president) as their choice, he only got 105 votes, which was not enough.
To that extent, she suggested that coalition officially sends invites to all opposition parties, consisting of Warisan, MUDA, Pejuang, Upko and PSB, to join PH,” said the statement signed by PKR’s Maria Chin Abdullah, DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and Wanita PH deputy chief senator Raj Munni Sabu.
“This formalisation can convince the people in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak that Harapan is the most appropriate choice to lead Malaysia. Please hurry and expedite this,” she said.
Yesterday, PH’s presidential council said it will strengthen itself as a political bloc under the leadership of Anwar.
It added that preparations for the 15th general election, including talks on seats, a manifesto, the leadership line-up, candidates and a strategy to win the people’s mandate, is underway.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.