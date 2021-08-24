THE ‘REMOTE CONTROL’ OF ISMAIL SABRI BEGINS – AHEAD OF CRUCIAL NAMING OF CABINET, ZAHID WANTS ‘NEW GOVT’ TO DISTANCE FROM MUHYIDDIN’S FAILURES

‘Hopes are high’ – Zahid wants new govt to avoid Muhyiddin’s failures

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the people have high hopes for the new administration to make the right changes so that the country would not plunge further into the Covid-19 crisis.

In a Facebook post last night, Zahid listed out the various failures of former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government and said the new administration should avoid them.

He repeated some of his previous criticisms of the Perikatan National (PN) government, including on the issues of loan moratorium and haphazard enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

His list of the PN government’s failures included what he described as “dangerous populist decisions”, such as allowing too much relaxation before herd immunity was achieved.

“Opening schools when there are high cases of infections put students and teachers in danger.

“Relaxing rules for travellers from overseas to undergo home quarantine when the world is facing all kinds of new Covid-19 variants (was also one of its failures),” Zahid said.

The Bagan Datuk MP went on to say there was bias in the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and criticised the “try and error” policies by the previous government which was confusing and problematic to the people.

It’s worth noting that while Zahid has been critical of Muhyiddin’s handling of the pandemic, key members of the latter’s cabinet were from his Umno party.

This included the newly minted Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, former health minister Dr Adham Baba, and Khairy Jamaluddin, who was the coordinating minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Zahid further criticised the ousted government over the suspension of democracy by not allowing Parliament to convene.

“(The previous government also went) against Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Malay Rulers’ command and turned its back on the Constitution,” he added.

Zahid is believed to be referring to the controversy where former law minister Takiyuddin Hassan misled Parliament on the annulment of the emergency ordinances.

He added that the previous policies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic were contradictory, as advice from the Health Ministry was taken lightly to fulfil cronies and “monetary” demands.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

