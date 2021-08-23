NO UNITY GOVT FOR ‘CASTLES IN THE AIR’ PAKATAN – ‘BIG TENT OR SMALL TENT’ ISMAIL ONLY INTERSTED TO MEET ON ‘SUITABLE ROLE’ FOR THE OPPOSITION

PM rules out unity govt with opposition, prepared to meet on suitable role

Newly minted Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has ruled out the possibility of including opposition members in his cabinet.

However, he reiterated his offer to involve them in the special committee on Covid-19 and the National Recovery Council (NRC) and is prepared to meet them to sort out the details.

“I thank them, the opposition has given an encouraging response. They want to discuss, and God-willing, I will meet with them to discuss – they want to know what role they can play,” Ismail Sabri told a press conference in Sungai Petani, Kedah, today.

He added that the cooperation will not involve cabinet positions for the opposition.

Ismail Sabri said his government is prepared to hear out the opposition.

“If they really want to help against Covid-19, there is the special committee on Covid-19. They can join and share their views and ideas.

“Similarly on economic recovery, there’s the NRC which they can also be involved in.

“So let us find ways to solve the major problems of Covid-19 and economic recovery,” he added.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party was prepared to consider the premier’s offer.

However, he cautioned that the opposition will not accept a token appointment if it is only aimed at rubber-stamping decisions made by the government.

Upko has also welcomed the offer but sought a more comprehensive state-federal framework for cooperation. MKINI

Pakatan reiterates support for Anwar, adopts ‘big tent’ strategy heading into GE15

KUALA LUMPUR — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will adopt a “big tent” approach when cooperating with the rest of the Opposition heading into the general election.

“PH is taking an open stance by agreeing to work and negotiate under the ‘big tent’ concept based on our agenda for reformation.

“As the Opposition bloc, we must combine our efforts and work towards improving the nation’s economy and restoring the livelihoods of the people over fighting for political power.

Anwar had presented himself as a possible candidate to be the next prime minister following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation last week.

However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has appointed Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the position, putting the latter’s party back in control of the federal government that it lost charge of after the 2018 general election.

PH was in power for 22 months before its administration fell following Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s exit from the coalition to form the Perikatan Nasional government together with Umno and others.

The next general election must be held not later than 2023. MALAY MAIL

