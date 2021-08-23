NO UNITY GOVT FOR ‘CASTLES IN THE AIR’ PAKATAN – ‘BIG TENT OR SMALL TENT’ ISMAIL ONLY INTERSTED TO MEET ON ‘SUITABLE ROLE’ FOR THE OPPOSITION

However, he reiterated his offer to involve them in the special committee on Covid-19 and the National Recovery Council (NRC) and is prepared to meet them to sort out the details.

“I thank them, the opposition has given an encouraging response. They want to discuss, and God-willing, I will meet with them to discuss – they want to know what role they can play,” Ismail Sabri told a press conference in Sungai Petani, Kedah, today.

He added that the cooperation will not involve cabinet positions for the opposition.

“There is no cooperation with the opposition that will involve the cabinet. Cooperation does not necessarily mean in the cabinet,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said his government is prepared to hear out the opposition.

“If they really want to help against Covid-19, there is the special committee on Covid-19. They can join and share their views and ideas.

“Similarly on economic recovery, there’s the NRC which they can also be involved in.

“So let us find ways to solve the major problems of Covid-19 and economic recovery,” he added.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party was prepared to consider the premier’s offer.

However, he cautioned that the opposition will not accept a token appointment if it is only aimed at rubber-stamping decisions made by the government.

Upko has also welcomed the offer but sought a more comprehensive state-federal framework for cooperation. MKINI