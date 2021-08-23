MIRACLE OR MIRAGE? ‘LUCKY’ ISMAIL SABRI EXTENDS HIS ‘WINNING STREAK’ – NEW COVID CASES PLUNGE TO 17,672 – WITHIN DAYS OF HIS BEOMING PM!

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers dip for fourth day straight with 17,672 cases today

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Covid-19 numbers trended downwards for the fourth day in a row as the Health Ministry recorded 17,672 new cases today.

This brings the local Covid-19 cumulative case tally to 1,572,765 to date.

MALAY MAIL

