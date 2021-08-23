2 DPMs – IS ISMAIL SABRI SO RICH? TRAITOROUS AZMIN TO BE DPM I – AND NAJIB-ALLY FADILLAH YUSOF OR GPS SEC-GEN ALEXANDER LINGGI – TO BE DPM II?

SUPP proposes a new DPM II post, to be filled by GPS MP

The Sarawak United People’s Party has called on the new federal administration to create a new second deputy prime minister (DPM II) post to be filled by a Sarawakian MP from Gabungan Parti Sarawak, according to a report by the Borneo Post.

“SUPP is of the opinion that another post of DPM II should be created and this DPM post shall be reserved for Sarawak and Sabah, as Sarawak and Sabah are indeed the remaining two equal partners in Malaysia.

“Both Sarawak and Sabah have contributed much to the nation-building all these years, since 1963,” SUPP secretary-general Sebastian Ting said in a statement yesterday.

Ting said such an appointment would be an open, sincere and genuine acknowledgement of the immense contributions from Sarawak and Sabah, adding that it would be appropriate for the position to be filled by GPS, which has 18 MPs.

“We would like to propose Fadillah Yusof, who was the senior minister and minister of works under former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi, who was minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, for the proposed DPM II post.

“Both are highly experienced parliamentarians and have served as a minister and as deputy minister for many years,” he said.

Azmin Ali DPM- good night — Zaid Ibrahim (@zaidibrahim) August 22, 2021

Do we need 2 DPM? https://t.co/37NnJexpC4 — Yeo Bee Yin (@yeobeeyin) August 23, 2021

Ting also proposed for a more inclusive cabinet, with other ethnicities from East Malaysia being represented, including the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Kadazan-Dusun and Bajau, among others.

“More importantly in the minds of all Malaysians, their expectations would be that the new government must be a clean government, respect the independence of the judiciary, practise the separation of powers and continue to preserve, protect and defend the Federal Constitution,” Ting said.

He also extended his congratulations, on behalf of SUPP, to Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the ninth prime minister.

