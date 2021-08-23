No coalition can win majority in GE15, says Dr Mahathir

IT will be difficult for any political pact to win an outright parliamentary majority in the next general election, resulting in an unstable government that may fall as soon as the first disagreement, Pejuang leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said there were too many parties contesting, resulting in many multi-cornered fights, which could end with parties only winning 20 to 30 seats each.

As such, the former prime minister said the next general election would be a challenge.

“For example, in one area, there will be four to five candidates. It will be difficult for people to choose.

“The leading party won’t get a majority and won’t have enough seats to form government,” the Langkawi MP told The Malaysian Insight in a recent interview.

He said this situation would see them searching around for other parties to form government.

“Then there will be a mixed government after the election. Before the elections, parties act as one unit but afterwards they will turn against each other because they want to be in a (ruling) coalition.”

Dr Mahathir said this would cause many issues.

“If a party (in the ruling coalition) has five MPs and if they pull out, the government will then fall. So, in the future we will see a very unstable government and it will be hard to develop the country.”

The scenario painted by Dr Mahathir has already played out when Bersatu withdrew from the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, causing it to collapse.

Bersatu leaders Muhyiddin Yassin then joined forces with the then-opposition, including Umno and PAS, to form the Perikatan Nasional government. Yet, he only held a slim majority in the Parliament.

Last week, he lost his majority after 15 Umno MPs refused to back him. They then threw their lot in with Ismail Sabri Yaakob, deputy prime minister to Muhyiddin and an Umno vice president.

With essentially the same backing as Muhyiddin garnered last year, Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister on Saturday.

Pejuang to contest in 120 seats

Dr Mahathir also said that his Pejuang party was planning to contest about 120 federal seats in the next general election.

“We want to contest many seats, maybe up to 120. We are a Malay party but we hope to get the support of all races,” the party chairman said.

He also said that the emergence of many small parties has changed the political landscape in Malaysia.

“The next election won’t trigger a solution for politics in Malaysia, because there are too many small parties that have been set up,” he added.

His party, formed after breaking away from Bersatu was only registered last month.

Currently, the party has four MPs: Dr Mahathir (Langkawi), Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).

Dr Mahathir insisted Pejuang was not like any other party.

“We don’t have a history of (taking) bribes and we also don’t have many politicians.

“Most of our members are young and new, and don’t have a poor track record. That is the criteria to enter Pejuang.”

He said that the party’s main aim is to form a government that can develop the country for the benefit of all people.

“When I stepped down, those that took over were concentrating on their own benefits.

“If we set up a good government, then the people will support us.”

–THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.